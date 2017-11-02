NFL Picks Week 9: Expert Predictions Include Atlanta Over Carolina, Kansas City Beating Dallas Cowboys

Week 9 NFL picks and expert predictions have now been revealed at ESPN. There are a number of intriguing games on the Week 9 NFL schedule, beginning Thursday night (November 2) with the New York Jets hosting the Buffalo Bills. A report by ESPN has the analysts unanimously siding with the Bills in this important AFC East matchup. In the updated NFL standings, the Bills are just half a game behind the New England Patriots for first place in the division. A win puts the Bills in first place.

Another big divisional game comes on Sunday (November 5), when the Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South battle. In the Week 9 NFL picks from the ESPN experts, all but one of them (Mike Clay) are siding with the Falcons. The Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton enter this game at 5-3, while the Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan are sitting at 4-3. Both teams need a big win in the Week 9 NFL schedule, so this could be a very tight game.

Additional one-sided Sunday predictions by the NFL experts at ESPN include the Houston Texans over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams beating the New York Giants, and the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Denver Broncos. The Saints are currently the first place team in the NFC South at 5-2, so that game will also have a big impact on divisional standings.

The rest of the Week 9 NFL picks for Sunday are the Tennessee Titans over the Baltimore Ravens, the Arizona Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks over the Washington Redskins, the Kansas City Chiefs over the Dallas Cowboys, and the Oakland Raiders over the Miami Dolphins. The Oakland vs. Miami prediction comes from the Sunday night game, with the ESPN experts feeling that the road team (Raiders) will improve to 4-5 on the season.

The Monday night game (November 6) is the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions. Currently, the Week 9 ESPN picks favor the Packers to beat the Lions, but Louis Riddick hasn’t made his pick yet. If he were to side with the Lions, it would evenly split the expert predictions from ESPN this week. Otherwise, these Week 9 NFL picks predict that the Packers are going to beat the Lions, despite not having starting quarterback and former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on the field.

