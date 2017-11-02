Brexit Will Reportedly Bring ‘Uncomfortable Times’ For Queen Elizabeth And The Royal Family

One often thinks of Buckingham Palace as a place of luxurious living. In years past, this may have been the case, but due to the Brexit, the British Exit from the European Union, things are changing drastically. Will this Brexit result in uncomfortable times for the Royal family?

The European Union (EU) is an economic and political partnership involving 28 European countries. That number is soon to be 27 however, as the UK will officially exit this union on March 29, 2019, according to BBC. Unfortunately for the UK, this exit will not come without severe effects.

First among the repercussions of the Brexit is a change in the budget. The Brexit, according to Express.co.uk, will bring on a nearly 100,000-pound loss for Queen Elizabeth, by eliminating EU subsidies. Also, negotiations are still in place for the UK’s “divorce bill” or cost of leaving the union. This tightening of purse strings could cause an issue at Buckingham Palace, which has already seen unhappiness among staff.

In early October, reports surfaced that the kitchen staff at Buckingham Palace had walked out because of poor working conditions and low pay. Insiders say that the team claims to work unnecessary amounts of hours with no notice, and with no offer of extra compensation.

The staff also complained that they end up working at various locations and traveling often to accommodate numerous members of the Royal family. This traveling, coupled with ridiculous hours, reportedly leaves the staff no time off to spend with their own families.

If there are already complaints before budget cuts, Queen Elizabeth and her family may very well have severe issues with staffing after the repercussions of the Brexit.

Unfortunately for the Crown, another result of the Brexit is the possible loss of foreign workers. Before the exit has even occurred, 30 out of around 800 jobs at Buckingham Palace have become vacant due to the loss of many Polish workers. After the British exit from the EU, it will be difficult to attract any foreign workers, who make up a good portion of the staff at Buckingham Palace.

The Brexit will have many long-lasting effects for the UK, but this decision to exit is already proving to affect the Royal family directly. By the time that the Brexit is official, life for Queen Elizabeth and her family at Buckingham Palace will undoubtedly be less luxurious than it once was.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]