The Law of Attraction has taken on a new spin. First, women inserted glitter pills into their vaginas, and now, the latest odd news involves an out-the-box method of attracting men by using ones’ own vaginal fluid as a sneaky lure.

It’s normal for humans to want to look good and appeal to a potential mate. As the Mirror points out, conventional methods of doing so involve a multiplicity of things, including changing ones’ hairstyle, losing weight with diet and exercise, undergoing cosmetic surgery, hitting the club scene, and even joining a matchmaker website.

However, one woman took things to another level by using her “vaginal fluid perfume” to smell appealing to men. And yes — you guessed it — her experiment reportedly worked.

The rather crass trial using bodily fluids to speed along the laws of attraction began when Allison Ramirez’s friend called her about a new technique that uses vaginal fluids to find the perfect mate. Skeptical at first, Ramirez reasoned it was wiser and rational to use store-bought perfumes.

Allison knew that smells play an important role in sex and attraction. Therefore, she delved into the science behind the technique by reading two books related to the experiment: Aphrodisiacs by Linda Louisa Dell and The Joy of Sex by Dr. Alex Comfort.

Allison learned that for the technique to work, “you basically just have to stick a finger down there and then use said finger to dab your ‘natural perfume’ on your pulse points.”

As the report says, women of the night or concubines back in the Medieval days of European history knew about the trick to using their own vaginal fluids to lure men. Like a conventional perfume, they applied the natural pheromone or — as Ramirez described it — “vagina juice” on their chests and behind their ears and necks. She explained her experience with the method.

“I used a long Q-tip to basically extract some residue from my vagina in order to use it for my perfume.

“Because bodily fluids may not ‘hold up,’ I decided that my best bet was to dip this Q-tip — saturate it, really — in the perfume I’d created, dab it on my pulse points (neck, wrists, cleavage) and then hit the town in order to see what the results would be.”

The results were significant. Allison said she conducted the experiment with an old acquaintance, and they “ended up sharing a drunken kiss.” On a separate date with another gentleman, Ramirez said that while nothing “naughty” happened, he did reach out to her for another date and said he had a great time.

On the vaginal glitter pills mentioned earlier, sources in July reported that women began practicing a novel method that claims to “add a sparkle and flavor to your natural vaginal fluids to make the experience of lovemaking that much more fun and enjoyable for you and your partner.” Based on the website that offers the pills for sale, the capsules contain “passion dust” that requires one hour to dissolve before having sexual relations.

However, medical experts cautioned women against the practice, saying that the use of glitter pills it puts their health at risk. Dr. Jen Gunter, a gynecologist based in San Francisco, said the “glitter-bombing” of a woman’s vaginal canal could lead to “uncomfortable side effects that definitely won’t make lovemaking ‘more fun and enjoyable.'” Some of the potential conditions that can develop from inserting glitter pills are vaginal contact dermatitis and a “nasty inflammatory” discharge.

[Featured Image by Africa Studio/Shutterstock]