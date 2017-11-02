‘PUBG’ 1.0 And Vaulting Test Delayed As Developer Bluehole Runs Into Unexpected Issue

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds received an update overnight, but it was not the one PC gamers have been anticipating. The development team at Bluehole was forced to delay the release of the first test of testing the 1.0 release of the battle royale shooter due to other issues and shared an apology.

As previously covered, the start of testing the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds(PUBG) 1.0 release and vaulting was confirmed to happen this week. This, unfortunately, was not the case as Bluehole ran into an unexpected problem during internal testing.

The release that was deployed overnight is a small update PUBG’s backend systems to combat cheating. Bluehole recently implemented its own anti-cheat system to go along with the BattlEye anti-cheat service since the game sees around 20,000 cheaters banned a day.

Meanwhile, the issue that is holding up the testing affects the stability of the test environments. Sending a flood of players to get their first taste of the PUBG 1.0 release would obviously not be an ideal situation for anyone, thus forcing the delay.

“When the test servers are deployed, we will be running them for a long time and it’s crucial that they operate in a stable environment,” Bluehole explained via the PUBG Twitter account. “Therefore, we feel that we have to delay the first test schedule for PC 1.0 to allow for a smooth testing of the new features and content.”

“We are doing our best to resolve the issue quickly and we will announce the schedules once it’s resolved. Thank you for your understanding,” the developer added.

Bluehole expects PUBG 1.0 release testing to take approximately two to four weeks with three phases of testing planned. The first phase will focus on the new vaulting and climbing mechanic while the second phase will continue to test that feature along with other new content. Finally, the third phase is planned to include all the 1.0 release content, which does include the new desert map.

Creative Director Brendan Greene was at Paris Games Week earlier this week where he confirmed PUBG will exit Steam Early Access in December. An exact date was not given but it will obviously come after the three phases of testing are complete and Bluehole has had a chance to code any necessary changes and fixes.

Additionally, the Xbox One release of PUBG is locked in for a December 12 launch via the Xbox Game Preview program. This is the Early Access-like program used by various other titles, from Elite Dangerous to ARK: Survival Evolved. This will allow the team at Bluehole to make changes to PUBG based on player feedback while still technically in development.

The Xbox One launch will include vaulting, Squads, Duos, and most of the features already seen in PUBG on the PC. The desert map will arrive later, however.

[Featured Image by Bluehole]