Razer Phone Special Edition: Razer’s Best Is A Monster Inside And Out, But Buying One Would Be A Challenge

The Razer Phone has been confirmed, and it promises to fulfill every gamers’ mobile gaming needs.

Recently, the game-centric company announced the release of the Razer Phone Special Edition via Twitter. Based on a Gamespot report, it seems like the Razer Phone Special Edition does not drastically differ in price or specs from the original version of the smartphone.

The only difference between the two phones appears to be in the logo. The original unit features a simple gray and black Razer logo, while the special edition unit sports a green emblem. No other information has been released about the special edition Razer Phone yet to suggest that it could have different specs or a different price. The only information released is a limited supply of only 1337 units available for purchase.

Given the information available at the moment, the Razer Phone is a beast of a device with specs that rival the top flagship smartphones currently available on the market.

According to Android Police, the Razer Phone is built with 8GB of RAM, a 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ technology, and 64GB of storage. If the built-in storage space isn’t enough, users can add up to 2TB more with its microSD slot, reported CNET, which is expected from a device built for mobile gaming. The gaming phone runs Android 7.1.1 on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip.

Keeping in line with its purpose, the Razer Phone allegedly has a 120 Hz refresh rate display, producing 120 fps. The phone sports a 5.7-inch LCD screen with QHD 1440p resolution.

@Razer Phone Special Edition will be available at #RazerSF !! Claim yours out of only 1337 units. Info coming soon. #Razer #RazerPhone pic.twitter.com/J4EfgSEBqz — RazerStore @ SF (@RazerStore) November 1, 2017

Of course, a phone built for gamers is nothing without games. So, Razer has teamed up with a number of well-known companies to create games for the phone, including Square Enix and Bandai Namco. Some game applications believed to have the Razer Phone in mind include Arena of Valor, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition, Tekken Mobile, and Titanfall: Assault.

The Razer Phone is priced at USD $700. As of this report, no news has been released on whether or not the Razer Phone Special Edition cost more. The game-centric phone is slated to be available for purchase by November 17 in North America and select parts of Europe.

The unit will be sold on Amazon, select Microsoft stores, and on Razer’s official website. In Europe, the Razer Phone can be purchased at Three.

