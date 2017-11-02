Dolce And Gabbana Talk About Dressing Melania Trump And Insist They Aren’t ‘Helping Trump’

The Italian designer team, Dolce & Gabbana, recently spoke about dressing Melania Trump and joked about the international backlash toward the brand for dressing the First Lady, including the hashtag, #BoycottDolceGabbana. The two designers insist they’re not “helping Trump” by dressing the FLOTUS but could they actually be helping themselves?

The rocks stars of the fashion world, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana spoke to The Times about their latest collection, and, of course, the Melania Trump controversy.

The fabled fashion duo started their line in the early 90s, during the supermodel era of Cindy, Linda, Christy, Naomi, and other famous models. They got their biggest coup when Madonna asked D&G to “dress her for her Girlie Show tour.” After this, they were officially launched a fashion success.

Now, nearly 25 years later, they have gone from Madonna to Melania. Gabbana explains that the Italian business partner design team, who were once romantic partners, have always dressed Melania.

The outspoken Gabbana insists that the First Lady had always been a Dolce & Gabbana customer, long before Donald Trump infamously went down the escalator to announce his candidacy in 2015.

“Melania was a Dolce & Gabbana customer long before she became wife of the President of the United States.”

Unlike fashion designers Tom Ford, Sophie Theallet, Phillip Lim, as well as others who have already declared that they refuse to dress Melania, the Italian designers are quite thrilled that they are getting renewed attention from such a high-profile, yet controversial customer.

During the Trump’s European tour, Mrs. Trump wore a few Dolce & Gabbana pieces, including a gorgeous flower encrusted, silk coat that cost over $50,000. While critics called this fashion extravagant for a FLOTUS, as that jacket alone is more than the yearly salary of many Americans, the backlash became viral, and suddenly, everyone was talking about the Italian label.

Gabbana posted on Instagram a photo of the First Lady in D&G, with a “Thank you haters” message and encouraging all to boycott the label.

In fact, The Times points out that months later, Dolce is still giving a “nose thumbing response to critics” by wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “#BoycottDolceGabbana” this past week in London.

Despite the controversy and the backlash, Gabbana insists that dressing Melania is not political, as he is “Italian,” and claims he does not want to get involved in American politics.

Instead, he insists that he “takes pleasure” in dressing women in their gorgeous clothes, and this includes Melania Trump.

“When I found out in advance that she was going to be wearing our clothes on public engagements, I knew it was going to be a big deal. But I don’t want to talk about politics. I want to talk about beauty. I take pleasure in dressing a beautiful woman. I am not helping Trump. I can’t help Trump. I am Italian.”

Clearly, the First Lady is quite smitten with the label.

Recently, the First Lady donated her Hervé Pierre designed Inaugural ballgown at a special Smithsonian ceremony. Vogue noted that instead of wearing a Hervé Pierre dress to the occasion, as the designer would be present at the event, Mrs. Trump instead chose to wear a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Could this further demonstrate her allegiance to the Italian brand that has been so openly proud to dress her?

