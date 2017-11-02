‘Destiny 2’ Offline Four Hours Thursday To Prepare Latest Patch, Bring Back Trials Of The Nine

Destiny 2 owners on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC will want to schedule their play time Thursday around some planned maintenance. Bungie is bringing the online shooter down for a few hours to deliver a patch to bring back Trials of the Nine and make some quality of life improvements.

Bungie will begin taking Destiny 2 offline at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT, per a support article. Players will no longer be able to log into the game at that point. Those still in the game will get dumped to the title screen at approximately 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT and the game will be completely offline. Server maintenance is scheduled to run through 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT with patch 1.0.6 ready for PS4 and Xbox Owners to download once complete. PC owners will see an upgrade to 1.0.6.1 to address issues with Clan rosters and performance degradation.

As previous updates have demonstrated, the four-hour maintenance is just the expected time window Bungie expects to work on the Destiny 2 servers. The downtime could end up being shorter or longer depending on how well the maintenance goes.

The 1.0.6 update is the first to begin addressing quality of life issues within Destiny 2 and will also herald the return of Trials of the Nine. The competitive multiplayer mode was placed on hiatus two weeks ago due to an emote bug that allowed players to walk through walls, which will be fixed in this update.

Meanwhile, the quality of life improvements mainly revolved around the Crucible but also make a much-requested fix to public play spaces. Players should expect to spawn by themselves less when hunting for Public Events, which would be a big improvement over the current method of hitting the same fast travel location repeatedly until you spawn with other Destiny 2 players.

The spawn system is also being addressed in Crucible. Specifically, Control and Supremacy will both have adjustments to their spawn system which should hopefully lead to less of players spawning near enemies for a quick and frustrating death.

Destiny 2 Crucible players should also expect changes to scoring in various modes.

Clash down to 50 points from 75 points

Control down to 90 points from 100 points

Supremacy increased to 70 points from 50 points

This is the first update to bring quality of life improvements to Destiny 2 based on player feedback. Expect more in the future with the bulk of the improvements coming with the Season 2 update planned for the release of the Curse of Osiris DLC on December 5.

