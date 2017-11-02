North Korea: Defector Warns Donald Trump That Military Action Could Spark World War 3

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to visit South Korea, a high-level North Korean defector has warned that military action against North Korea risks sparking World War 3. As reported by the Independent, former North Korean diplomat, Thae Yong-ho, warned a congressional hearing in Washington that any military action against North Korea by the U.S. or her allies would be met with immediate retaliatory force by the North Korean regime.

As reported by the Inquisitr yesterday, President Trump begins a 12-day tour of Asia this weekend, and it is feared that North Korea may carry out another missile test during Trump’s visit to the region. President Trump has repeatedly stated that his administration will “do whatever it takes” to prevent North Korea developing the capability to strike directly at the U.S. mainland.

Thae Yong-ho is the former deputy chief of mission at the North Korean Embassy in London and the highest ranked defector from North Korea in over 20 years. He warned the congressional committee that even a limited strike by the U.S. would be met with a “devastating North Korean military response.” South Korea’s capital is only 25 miles from the border with North Korea, and “tens of millions” of South Korean’s live less than 75 miles from the demilitarized zone between the two countries.

Thae Yong-ho also warned that if North Korea is attacked, their military is trained to unleash a barrage of missiles and artillery without further orders from Kim Jong-un. Such an action risks sparking the beginning of World War 3.

Thankfully, as reported by Reuters, the U.S. is still in direct communication with North Korea, despite President Trump’s claims that diplomacy is “a waste of time.” They claim that U.S. negotiator, Joseph Yun, uses the so-called “New York channel” to carry out negotiations with North Korea’s United Nations mission. Those negotiations are kept “under the radar,” but are aimed at persuading North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, from pursuing his nuclear ambitions. However, it is also claimed that President Trump’s threats against North Korea have “complicated diplomatic efforts.”

There are fears that Donald Trump is hell-bent on attacking North Korea, risking plunging the world into World War 3. Yesterday, the Washington Post asked if anyone “can stop Trump from attacking North Korea.” On Monday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee “that if President Trump decided to strike North Korea, even with a nuclear weapon, there likely would be no way Congress or anyone else would be able to stop him.”

Senator Chris Murphy is attempting to bring a bill before Congress that would force Trump to seek Congressional approval for any military action against North Korea. There can be little doubt that if Trump were to order a preemptive military strike against North Korea, he would risk sparking World War 3. The North Korean capital is less than 100 miles from major Chinese cities. Those cities would be well within the range of nuclear fallout, so an attack on North Korea could easily be seen as an attack on China.

Such an attack risks plunging the world into a nuclear World War 3.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-Joon/AP Images]