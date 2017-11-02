Jeff Sessions Perjury: Evidence Indicates Attorney General Allegedly Lied To Congress Under Oath

Attorney General Jeff Sessions might have committed perjury, according to multiple reports.

Since the astonishing revelation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team that former Trump national security team adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to setting up a meeting with Russians through an intermediary in London, Trump’s aides and cabinet members have vehemently denied knowing about any such meeting during the course of the campaign last year. Donald Trump has labeled Papadopoulos a “low-level volunteer” and his surrogates like Sean Hannity and Corey Lewandowski have echoed his views, and while that in itself might spell problems for the Trump administration, these people were not under any constitutional compulsion to speak the truth. The same does not apply to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, however, who was summoned before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June to shed light on Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

When asked by Senator Al Franken about what he would do if he knew that evidence existed that any member of the Trump campaign had contacts with the Russian authorities, Sessions attempted to deflect, but maintained that he had no idea about any such overtures from either side, as reported by New Republic.

“Senator Franken, I’m not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn’t have—did not have communications with the Russians, and I’m unable to comment on it.”

But, contrary to this statement, court documents unsealed this week showed that Papadopoulos told prosecutors that Jeff Sessions did not only lead the foreign policy team of which he was a member, but that during a meeting called on March 31, 2016, he put forth the idea “in sum and substance, that he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and [Russian] President Putin.” This meeting was presided over by Trump, and was attended by Sessions as well, as this photograph posted by Trump himself shows.

Papadopoulos can be seen in the center to Sessions’ left.

CNN later also confirmed that the meeting took place.

“The chairman of Trump’s national security team, then Alabama Senator and now Attorney General Jeff Sessions, shut down the idea of a Putin meeting at the March 31, 2016, gathering, according to the source. His reaction was confirmed with another source who had discussed Sessions’s role.”

Unless George Papadopoulos is still lying to federal prosecutors about the entire “collusion” angle (which he probably isn’t because he confessed to lying earlier), it appears like Attorney General Jeff Sessions might have perjured himself.

A bleak future stares the Trump administration in the face now.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]