‘World Of Final Fantasy’ PC Version Confirmed, Release Date Announced

World of Final Fantasy is getting a PC version, and eager RPG fans won’t have to wait long to play it. Square Enix has confirmed its release date on Steam is set for November 21. The Steam release includes achievements, full controller/keyboard support, plus a slew of Summons and Mirages (some of which were previously available as premium pre-order bonuses for the PlayStation version).

The game is billed as an all-ages Final Fantasy adventure telling the tale of twins with magical powers that allow them to capture and control legendary beasts ranging from Bahamut to Behemoth. A brand new storyline is intended to appeal to newcomers, while long-time fans of the franchise are treated to the inclusion of characters and creatures from throughout its 30-year history. Its gameplay consisting of catching and stacking toy-like renditions of Final Fantasy monsters has garnered comparisons to games like Pokemon, Monster Hunter, and Line: Disney Tsum Tsum.

Since its PlayStation-exclusive launch on PS4 and PS Vita about a year ago, World of Final Fantasy has sold more than 800,000 copies across the globe as of mid-September this year, according to sales data via VGChartz. Reviews by critics and gamers alike have been generally favorable on both platforms.

World of Final Fantasy PC Day One Edition

Priced at $39.99 USD, PC gamers who purchase World of Final Fantasy on Steam by November 28 will get to download the Day One Edition. It comes with two additional bonuses: a wallpaper and sample collection of music from the soundtrack.

Everyone gets a set of Mirages and Summons with the PC version as well. According to the announcement on the game’s Steam page, the list includes:

Summons

Sephiroth

Balthier

Mirages

2P Serafie

2P Tama

Astraea

Boko

Dark Behemoth

Glow Moogle

Iris

Kaguya Flan

Kobold Mimic

Nidhogg

Red Bonnetberry

Sky Dragon

Topaz Carbuncle

White Chocobo

A limited-time DLC event added Sora from Kingdom Hearts as a Summon in the PlayStation version in the months following its launch. There has yet to be any word on whether a similar promotion will occur on Steam.

PC Requirements

To play World of Final Fantasy on PC, the publisher requires a Windows 7 (64bit) machine with an Intel Core i3 2.0Ghz processor, 4GB Ram, and 15 GB HDD/SDD at minimum. The game will run with a NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 1GB or Radeon HD 5770 1GB graphics card, though the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB or Radeon HD 7850 2GB are recommended. DirectX 11 is required, along with a sound device that supports it.

Get a glimpse of the gamplay through the following announcement trailer for World of Final Fantasy on PC.

