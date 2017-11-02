Double Win For Carlos Correa: Houston Astros Clinch First MLB Title, Girlfriend Says Yes To Surprise Proposal

Carlos Correa is on cloud nine right now after helping the Houston Astros win their first ever Major League Baseball World Series title and getting a resounding yes from his girlfriend after he popped the question as the team celebrated on the field.

The Astros clinched their first World Series title since the franchise was founded 56 years ago. The newly crowned champs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in a thrilling Game 7 played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Astros escaped with a 4-3 win in the championship series.

As the Astros and their fans celebrated the win, the 23-year-old Correa took the opportunity to clinch a future with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Daniella Rodriguez. Correa, the Astros’ top shortstop, suddenly knelt down in front of Rodriguez as he was giving a live interview. Correa asked the 2016 Miss Texas USA and former Miss Texas Teen USA to marry him and the proposal was caught on live television. Correa could be heard saying, “Daniella Rodriguez, will you make me the happiest man in the world? Will you marry me?”

A stunned yet delighted Rodriguez said yes and the couple kissed for everyone to see. Correa took out the engagement ring before the two kissed once more.

CARLOS CORREA WITH THE WORLD SERIES PROPOSAL! pic.twitter.com/11GvW1Sg4U — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 2, 2017

Correa said that he has been planning on popping the question if the Astros won the World Series. Fortunately for him, Houston dictated Game 7 early on leading to a convincing win over the hard-fighting Dodgers.

“I was planning if we were World Series champions, I was going to do it right there,” Correa said. “I don’t think that’s a stage you can create, it just has to happen.”

Carlos didn't just put a ring on it. Homie put a stadium on it. pic.twitter.com/z7NMd8Dncb — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 2, 2017

During the ninth inning, Correa had a feeling that he would most likely be asking Rodriguez for her hand at the end of the game. That’s when Correa asked one of the clubhouse attendants to get the ring for him.

“I don’t want to jinx anything,” Correa told the attendant. “But if we get the three outs, please bring me the ring because I am going to get engaged in the ballpark.”

I N S A N I T Y #worldseries #game5 A post shared by Carlos Correa (@teamcjcorrea) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

George Springer, the Astros’ center fielder, was instrumental in the win as he started the game with a double courtesy of a throwing error by the Dodgers’ Cory Bellinger. Springer hit a home run in the game marking only the third time in MLB history that a player hit five homers in a single World Series. Baseball legend Reggie Jackson (1977) and the Dodgers’ Chase Utley (2009) were the first two to achieve the feat. Springer was later named the winner of the Willie Mays World Series MVP award. As for Carlos Correa, he is now being hailed for what is simply described as a World Series proposal.

Carlos Correa and the rest of the Houston Astros will be on hand for the World Series victory parade, which will be held on Friday starting at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Smith and Lamar and will end at the City Hall.

[Featured Image by Alex Gallardo/AP Images]