Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Team Names A Starting Running Back, Fantasy Football Owners Rejoice

Seattle Seahawks rumors indicate that Eddie Lacy is going to be the starting running back now. The Seahawks have been working with a committee for the entire 2017 NFL season, but it appears that Lacy is finally going to get the nod as the primary running back. This is great news for fantasy football owners, many of which have been frustrated that the team has been cagey about revealing which player would get the most carries in a given week.

A report by the Seattle Times has revealed this new piece of information on Wednesday night (November 1). Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that they are “going to see a lot of Eddie this week.” It’s a change from what the Seahawks have done for most of the year, but injuries and a lack of success by the running game may have convinced the coaching staff that it was finally time to just “ride” one of the guys. This could be why the Seahawks opened the checkbook to sign Lacy in the offseason.

“I don’t feel like we have been in a rhythm. I think I’ve held them back a little bit by spreading it around quite a bit and trying to figure that out. So as we zero in the second half [of the season], hopefully we are going to make some headway.[sic]”

Eddie Lacy will be the Seahawks’ feature back against Washington, @bcondotta reports: https://t.co/lCZRRpE4Ae pic.twitter.com/yhZbK5Ta9N — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) November 2, 2017

These Seattle Seahawks rumors aren’t unexpected because, as Pete Carroll stated, the running game has lacked consistency. This has made it much more difficult for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but now the offense will lean on one guy to help get yardage on the ground. It is already being met with mixed reactions on social media, as not all Seahawks fans are convinced that Lacy can find success after getting dumped by the Green Bay Packers.

In five games for the Seahawks this season, Lacy has just 108 yards on 42 carries. That’s an average of just 2.6 yards per carry, but he has also been used a number of times inside the red zone. Can Lacy find more success against the Washington Redskins during the Seahawks’ Week 9 game?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Seahawks traded for some help on the offensive line. Duane Brown, who has been named to the NFL All-Pro team as a member of the Houston Texans, has become the new left tackle for the Seahawks. This could be a huge improvement that helps protect Russell Wilson and gives the running game more time to develop plays. That alone could show why these Seattle Seahawks rumors make sense and why fantasy football owners should start Eddie Lacy in Week 9 lineups.

