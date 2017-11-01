Assigned Melania Trump Reporter Dishes On ‘Hard To Read’ First Lady

Melania Trump intrigues the public and a part of her is largely mysterious. A reporter who covers the first lady shares that while the first lady is “hard to read,” she’s as enthusiastic as Michelle Obama was for the job.

The Daily Front Row interviewed CNN‘s Kate Bennett, the reporter assigned to covering Melania Trump and the first family. Bennett reveals a few interesting scoops about Mrs. Trump and shares what sources she relies on besides White House insiders to report her stories.

The comparisons between Melania and former First Lady Michelle Obama are merciless and Bennett addresses this in the interview. She explains that Michelle was the complete opposite in terms of what we’re used to, but that’s not to say the differences are good or bad. The CNN journalist raves that it’s “fascinating” covering Mrs. Trump and even has a special word she calls her because people are “fixated” by the first lady.

“There’s a real mystery with the first lady. I sometimes call her the unicorn, because people are fixated by her,” Bennett says.

Bennett reveals that Melania Trump “doesn’t emote a lot” and that “she’s quiet.” She explains that to go from Michelle’s demeanor to Melania’s is actually enjoyable to work with in her job.

“… To come from Michelle Obama to a very quiet, reserved first lady who you can’t really read…chronicling that has been pretty fun,” Bennett adds.

Bennett has learned a lot from Mrs. Trump in her observations. She imparts that Melania connects well and really “comes alive in a joyful way” when she’s around children. The reporter highlights what’s already been heavily written about the first lady, which is being mom-focused. Eleven-year-old Barron is her main priority and is finding a way to translate to her platform. Her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, recently said in a statement that Melania Trump’s concern is with children and their overall well-being. She’s tackling the initiative of anti-bullying and the opioid epidemic.

Those skeptical of President Trump’s wife enthusiasm for the first lady role would be “surprised,” Bennett claims. It’s true that Melania didn’t envision being the wife of a U.S. president, joking that she didn’t even think about an inaugural ball gown until after her husband was elected. Since Trump was never involved in politics, Melania didn’t put a lot of thought into it. Bennett wants to settle the discussion about Melania’s purported hesitation in being America’s first lady by saying that she actually shares the same enthusiasm as Michelle Obama did.

“They’re not that dissimilar in their enthusiasm for the job but their skill sets are obviously different because they have different strengths and weaknesses,” Bennett reveals.

“I think people categorize Melania as a whole. They say she doesn’t want to be here, she doesn’t deign to touch the White House. I think those people would be surprised by just how opposite [of that] she is.”

Who are some of those unnamed sources that reporters like Kate Bennett use in their news stories? Bennett claims that some of the best places to get information aren’t always inside the White House, but from those most of us would get gossip from in our own lives.

“My sources are sometimes wives of people at parties or a great salon who has a chatty hairdresser,” Bennett shares. “The observing of social culture here is also sometimes just as telling and interesting for news as having a great source here in the press office at the White House.”

Are you surprised to hear that Melania Trump is as enthusiastic as Michelle Obama was in her role as first lady?

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]