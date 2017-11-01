New ‘Fortnite’ Patch Uncaps Framerate On PlayStation 4 And PS4 Pro, Improves Quest Drops In PvE

On Thursday, a new patch will release making improvements and changes to both the free-to-play Fortnite Battle Royale PvP and the early access Fortnite PvE. Alongside a few gameplay changes and balance fixes for the PvE campaign, PlayStation 4 players will be able to uncap their framerates with a new option added to Fortnite.

In the 1.8 patch released last week, Epic Games reactivated a framerate cap on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro systems. The cap limited framerates to 30 frames per second in order to create a smoother gameplay experience, but some players were dismayed with the change. This week, in patch 1.8.1, a new option is available on those systems giving players the option to uncap their framerates.

On PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pros, players will find the new option in the Game tab of the Options menu. This will allow Fortnite players to see better framerates, but may cause issues like increased input lag or an inconsistency in frames per second as noted on the Epic Games website.

In the Save the World PvE campaign, the 1.8.1 patch touches on a few enemy and hero abilities. On the enemy’s side of the battle, players will notice that Takers do a little more damage with their melee attack. As for heroes, the Shockwave performed by Soldiers is improved with this patch. Shockwave’s base damage is more than doubled from 30 to 75 damage. Its impact is down, however, by 200 points making it a little less forceful when executed.

The latest Fortnite patch also adds a durability statistic to falling traps, fixes the Soldier’s Keep Out perk description, and adjusts how players unlock the Helicopter slot in Research Tree 2. The Helicopter slot incorrectly switched places with the Hang Glider slot in Research Tree 4. This patch rectifies the issue by switching the nodes to their intended position; however, players who bought the node will have their points refunded. Nothing is lost, but players will need to reinvest their points if affected by this fix.

Finally, the patch makes a nice change for Fortnite players still questing through the latest event content. Several missions in the Hexsylvania story require players to find objects and items during missions. For instance, players need to destroy trees to find stakes while on a mission. Although several stakes are needed, they are not guaranteed drops.

The latest patch improves the rate at which players find quest drops, making objectives like these less tedious. As the Inquisitr reported, completing missions in the Hexsylvania zone and finishing event quests will unlock a number of Legendary items like heroes and weapons.

Patch 1.8.1 will release early morning Thursday, November 2. During that time, Fortnite will be unavailable to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Featured Image by Epic Games]