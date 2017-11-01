Trump Blames Jared Kushner: Aide Says ‘Trump Is At 33 Percent In Gallup. You Can’t Go Any Lower’

President Donald Trump could be near the end of his White House reign, at least according to the folks interviewed by writer Gabriel Sherman. According to the journalist for Vanity Fair, Trump and his allies fear the president will be impeached. In the wake of “Indictment Monday,” President Trump is placing blame on Jared Kushner, at least according to Sherman’s reporting about a call with Steve Bannon. Meanwhile, some of Trump’s advisers are encouraging Trump to play hardball with Robert Mueller.

With Mueller indicting Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, along with George Papadopoulos pleading guilty, Mueller’s investigation into U.S. dealings with Russia under the Trump administration means that Mueller will dig deeper into the Trump camp’s finances. Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg views the Russia investigation as a big threat to President Trump.

“Here’s what Manafort’s indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization. Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s f****d.”

With Mueller’s investigation heating up this week, so have predictions about how Trump’s presidency will end. Impeachment looks more probable, writes Sherman. The White House staff is so on edge, according to Gabriel, that if the topic of Russia arises in the West Wing, some individuals will leave the room in order not to become ensnared in the Mueller investigation.

The ways being bandied about that Trump can rid himself of Mueller include firing him, which would not be a good idea, according to most political pundits who liken that action to former President Nixon firing Archibald Cox as the Watergate scandal heated up. Since Trump won’t go down without a fight, that instinct is being called a fighter’s instinct that could hurt Trump in the end.

Trump has blamed his attorneys for allowing Mueller’s investigation to continue. Trump has even blamed his own son-in-law, according to the Vanity Fair piece.

“Speaking to Steve Bannon on Tuesday, Trump blamed Jared Kushner for his role in decisions, specifically the firings of Mike Flynn and James Comey, that led to Mueller’s appointment, according to a source briefed on the call. When Roger Stone recently told Trump that Kushner was giving him bad political advice, Trump agreed, according to someone familiar with the conversation.”

Nunberg called Jared “the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history.” As the palace intrigue continues from beyond the White House walls, Mueller is set to grill West Wing aides in the near future. Whether Trump will directly address Mueller in a heated Twitter outburst or a more conciliatory manner remains to be seen. Most experts agree that Trump needs to get his poll numbers to rise. Trump is receiving advice from Bannon to try and limit the range of Mueller’s investigation and to get more powerful legal advice. According to Bannon, Trump’s power is declining.

