Watch Astros Vs. Dodgers Game 7 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Time & World Series Odds

On Wednesday night, the 2017 World Series will culminate with the Astros vs. Dodgers Game 7 live streaming online and on television as fans watch to see who wins it all. The two teams have battled back and forth through six games, bringing them to a deciding game in Los Angeles. Will it be the Astros or Dodgers claiming the title of 2017 World Series champions for this season? Here’s the latest game preview with start time, television channel, matchup odds, and how to watch the Astros vs. Dodgers live streaming online.

Wednesday night brings one of the most exciting situations in sports with a decisive game to determine this year’s baseball champions. As ESPN reported, the L.A. Dodgers forced this final game of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. The win came after Chris Taylor was able to hit a double against pitcher Justin Verlander to tie things up. Later, Corey Seager hit a sacrifice fly to score the deciding run in that same inning. A home run from Joc Pederson added another run to give Los Angeles that two-run win. Now they’ll try to make it back-to-back wins to claim the latest World Series title.

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch spoke ahead of the grand finale about how this series has gone and what he expects for the decisive game.

“This series has been back and forth, two incredible teams trying to get to the finish line. And so now, obviously it’s good for our sport…. We’ll get back to the hotel, where we’ll collect ourselves. Both teams will be ready to play with about as much energy as you could possibly imagine in Game 7.”

Taking the mound for the Houston Astros will be Lance McCullers Jr. who is 1-0 in this series with three strikeouts and a 5.06 ERA. On the other side will be Yu Darvish who got rocked in his previous outing. He’s 0-1 with a 21.60 ERA and six hits given up in the game he pitched. One would have to think Darvish will bounce back to try to help his team in this huge home game.

For tonight’s final game, the Odds Shark website lists the home team as their favorites to win. The Los Angeles Dodgers are priced anywhere from -154 to -158 on the moneyline with the visiting Houston Astros at +137 to +144 as the underdogs. For the over/under runs total, the consensus as of this report seems to be 7.5 runs for the complete game in Los Angeles.

Wednesday night’s World Series Game 7 has a scheduled start time of 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage comes exclusively through FOX and their affiliated channels around the nation. For live streaming, United States cable and satellite subscribers will want to use Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps, where available.

In addition, there’s the MLB.TV Postseason package. It’s down to the final game of the season, playoffs, and World Series, but picking up this subscription service will give benefits ahead of next season. That will include the ability to watch Spring Training games for the 2018 MLB season live streaming online. See more details at the MLB.com website for how to get the service and watch tonight’s game.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]