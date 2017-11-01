Black Friday Sale: Dell Announces 2017 Early Deals, Other Great Offers From Major Stores Await Shoppers

Black Friday is about to begin again, and this year, the mega sale has been set to kick off on November 24. With lots of new gadgets and innovative products on the market today, this year’s bonanza is expected to be better than ever.

What’s more, the largest retail stores like Amazon, Tesco, and Argos will surely lead the slashed-price offers for bigger savings before the holidays. Last year, people were able to enjoy major discounts on consoles, computers, smartphones, and TV sets, so everyone can expect the same during this year’s Black Friday sales.

Save hundreds of dollars as more than half of the original prices on several items are slashed in amazing deals. It is also worth remembering that lots of retailers will begin reducing prices ahead of the main sale event.

Likewise, while most of the offers are going to be revealed on Black Friday, it should be noted that great offers on various items, especially electronics, come earlier. In fact, there are deals that are already available, and here are some bargains to check out right now.

As posted on USA Today, the Samsung 40-inch LED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV will be on sale for only $399.99, with a savings of $150. The 49-inch model is also up for grabs for just $499.99, however, this offer will only run for three days starting today.

On Amazon, save $100 on Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV+ New Amazon Echo that will be on sale for just $1,198.99. The Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot Bundle will also be available for $69.98, and this will only be offered until November 11.

Dell is offering a special two-day early Black Friday sale until November 3. Some of the laptops on sale include the Dell XPS 13-inch Laptop ($999.99), Dell Inspiron 17-inch 5000 Laptop ($599.99), and Dell Inspiron 15-inch 7000 Gaming Laptop ($899.99)

Dell also announced its biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale that will roll from November 15 to November 27. Consumers can save up to 50 percent off on a wide array of computers, Alienware, VR systems, Dell gaming, and accessories.

A few of the items for sale are the Dell Inspiron 14-inch 3000 Laptop ($129.99), Dell Inspiron Desktop ($379.99), Dell Inspiron 15-inch 3000 Laptop ($299.99), and NEW Dell Inspiron 17-inch 7000 ($799.99). Savings for these machines range from $120 up to $270.

Finally, also worth checking for great Black Friday bargains are Toys R Us, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Playstation, Xbox, Sony, LG, and Vizio.

[Featured Image by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images]