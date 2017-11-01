Donald Trump Jr. Scolded Online For Teaching Daughter Rather Odd Lesson With Halloween Candy

Donld Trump Jr.’s adorable little girl Chloe went trick-or-treating, and she is seen on Twitter with a bucket full of Halloween candy. However, that bucket is about to be raided by her father. Trump Jr. plans to take half of Chloe’s candy to teach her a lesson, but is this really a good idea?

So what is Papa’s idea behind looting little Chloe’s candy and giving half away?

Trump Jr. writes, “I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to [sic] early to teach her about socialism.”

The Washington Post reminds their readers about how Donald Trump Jr. seems to have a fixation on candy when it comes to making a point. It wasn’t all that long ago when he used a bowl of skittles as a metaphor for refugees and terrorists.

Last year, Trump Jr. asked, “I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three of them will kill you, would you take a handful?”

He equated this to “our Syrian refugee problem.”

Today, he uses candy to teach little Chloe about socialism, by taking away her hard-earned Halloween loot. After the little girl dressed up and trekked along in her costume collecting that candy, as trick-or-treaters usually do, she is going to have half taken away from her. The internet soon lit up with comments scolding Trump Jr. on his rather odd lesson.

As you can see in the above tweet, the word “to” should be “too” as the Washington Post pointed out, especially since this was included in Trump Jr.’s tweet where he is talking about teaching his daughter. After he shared in a tweet that he was about to take half of that little girl’s candy away, social media shared their ire for his use of his daughter on Halloween to make a political point, reports the Post.

Social media users chimed in with many comments expressing their lack of enthusiasm for his Halloween teaching lesson. Trump Jr. was called out about his paycheck, with people wanting to know if he gives half of his pay away in the name of socialism.

Donald Trump Jr.’s posted picture in that tweet shows the cutest image of Chloe, who is looking a bit apprehensive while showing her Halloween loot to the camera. The comments on that tweet have a tone of feeling sorry for the little girl after reading what Trump Jr. plans to do with her candy. A few of those comments are seen below.

[Featured Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]