Obama’s Video Asking People To Enroll For Obamacare Goes Viral: ‘That’s Cheaper Than A Lot Of Cellphone Plans’

After several failed attempts by the U.S. Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare under the leadership of President Donald Trump, former-President Obama is urging Americans to go back to his plan.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare as it is popularly known, was a major bone of contention for Trump during the campaign, and the president promised to repeal and replace it with brand new health insurance, which was supposed to be a “lot less expensive,” according to Politico. It was always something Trump’s critics took with a pinch of salt, and they appeared to have been vindicated earlier this year when successive efforts to replace Obamacare failed in the Congress.

On Wednesday, Barack Obama took to Twitter to remind Americans that they could sign for health coverage for 2018 under the ACA, as reported by The Hill. In a video attached to the tweet, Obama encourages everyone to get the coverage, pointing out that 8 out of every 10 Americans can find a plan for less than $75 a month.

“That’s cheaper than a lot of cell phone plans. And thanks to the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies can no longer charge you more just for being a woman, or for having a pre-existing condition. That’s a good thing. It means they have to compete for your business.”

Starting today, you can sign up for 2018 health coverage. Head on over to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod and find a plan that meets your needs. https://t.co/6vYt83w74T — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2017

Today’s the day! You can go to https://t.co/p8DQwo89C7 and sign up for health coverage. Need a pep talk first? @BarackObama has you covered. pic.twitter.com/78DAFgUV77 — Get America Covered (@GetUSCovered) November 1, 2017

Obama’s video asking Americans to buy health insurance has gone viral on Twitter. The popularity that ACA enjoys among Obama supporters and Democrats can be gauged by the fact that the tweet generated more than 35,000 retweets and 60,000 likes within two hours of it being posted. Several Democrat lawmakers, including Frederica Wilson, who etched herself permanently in the news cycle and American minds last month after starting a fight with both President Trump and General John Kelly, posted her approval of the video on Twitter. She had earlier claimed that the conservative media’s boasts that ACA was “dead” was “fake news” on the same medium.

Ignore #FakeNews that #Obamacare is dead. Open enrollment begins on November 1. Make sure you and your family #GetCovered! pic.twitter.com/5nCjYyXj69 — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 30, 2017

Obamacare remains the primary way to get health insurance, as very few private plans are considered “qualifying health coverage” under the ACA. While Donald Trump remains adamant that Republicans will eventually repeal and replace it with a “coverage for all” plan, for the moment, it appears the ACA is still the only health insurance available to the vast majority of Americans.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]