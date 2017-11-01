North Korea Lashes Out At ‘Incurably Mentally Deranged’ Trump Who Needs ‘Medicine To Cure His Mental Disorder’

On Tuesday, North Korea launched a personal attack on President Donald Trump, describing him as “incurably mentally deranged” and in need of medicine to cure his mental ailment. The latest diatribe against the U.S. president by North Korea comes as he prepares to visit Asia. Trump is due to arrive in Asia this weekend for his first visit to the continent as the U.S. president. The visit comes amid mounting tensions over the North Korean regime’s nuclear and missile programs. Washington fears that Pyongyang is only months away from acquiring the capability to target major U.S. cities with nuclear missile strikes.

Trump’s Asia tour begins this weekend. He will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Contrary to previous media reports, Trump will not visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between South Korea and North Korea, but he will address the South Korean parliament in Seoul.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival in Asia, North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency lashed out at Trump’s “bellicose and irresponsible” rhetoric and described him as “the master of invective,” Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. The statement added that through his “bellicose and irresponsible” rhetoric Trump “disclosed his true nature as a nuclear war maniac before the world.”

The statement went on to declare that Trump has been diagnosed as “incurably mentally deranged,” adding in apparent contradiction that he needs medicine to cure his mental disorder.

“He absolutely needs medicine for curing his psychical disorder.”

The latest diatribe against Trump by the North Korean regime comes soon after the U.S. reacted to North Korea’s sixth nuclear test in September by deploying aircraft carriers and fighters to the Korean peninsula region. The UN also imposed fresh sanctions on the hermit nation.

The North Korean regime reacted angrily to the sanctions with a typical bombastic tirade. It described Trump’s hostile rhetoric against the country as “hysterical spasmodic symptoms” and condemned the UN sanctions as a “desperate effort” to undermine the country.

The rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have involved the exchange of personal insults between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in recent months. While delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Trump nicknamed Kim Jong-Un “Rocket Man” and warned that the U.S. would unleash “fire and fury” and “totally destroy North Korea” if forced to do so.

Kim Jong-Un personally responded to Trump’s UN General Assembly speech. He described the U.S. president as a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

“I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”

Kim Jong-Un dismissed Trump’s UN speech as “unprecedented rude nonsense.” He denounced Trump in a long-winded and rambling statement.

“The mentally deranged behavior of the U.S. president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to ‘totally destroy’ a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure.”

“Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy the DPRK, we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history. “Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say.”

The regime insisted it was developing nuclear capability only to defend its sovereignty against U.S. aggression.

