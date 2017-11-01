British Parliament Unites In ‘Sympathy And Solidarity’ With Victims Of New York Terror Attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have united to condemn the cowardly New York terror attack. As reported by the Telegraph, Prime minister May has spoken out to condemn yesterday’s attack, which caused the death of at least eight people. Mrs. May took to Twitter last night to condemn the New York attack as “cowardly” and promised that the UK will stand together with the U.S. to defeat the “evils of terrorism.” As the Prime Minister stood to open questions in the UK parliament she once again sent her sympathy to those who lost their lives in the attack.

Mr. Corbin, the leader of the opposition also condemned the New York attack. Sadiq Khan, the Lord Mayor of London, who was attacked by Donald Trump over the recent terrorist attacks in London, also spoke out in support of New York.

Mr. Khan said that “London stands in grief and solidarity with the great city of New York tonight after the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Manhatten. My heart goes out to the victims and their families.”

“New Yorkers are strong and resilient – I know that they will not be cowed by this assault on the innocent, and on our shared values and way of life.”

London stands in grief and solidarity with the great city of New York tonight. pic.twitter.com/ojrxSDnZos — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 31, 2017

As reported by CNN, at least eight people died when a truck was driven into a group of cyclists and pedestrians. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in New York since 9/11.

As reported by the New York Post the attack could have proven even more deadly had it not been for the actions of a hero cop. NYPD officer Ryan Nash was attending a routine call when he came face to face with the suspect Sayfullo Saipov. Officer Nash acted swiftly, shooting Saipov in the stomach when he exited the truck brandishing what appeared to be two firearms. The weapons branded by the 29-year-old terrorist were later shown to be imitation firearms.

Saipov is an Uzbekistan national, who has been resident in the United States since 2010. He has been working as an Uber cab driver in New Jersey for the past six months. Saipov left a note in the truck claiming that he was acting on behalf of the ISIS terrorist organization.

The New York terrorist attack was similar to attacks in London, Nice, and Berlin where trucks were also used to mow down innocent pedestrians. Truck attacks have become popular with terrorist groups because they are easy to plan and almost impossible to stop.

[Featured Image by Kena Betancur/Getty Images]