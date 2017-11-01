Kate Middleton Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump In Sweatpants During Solo Public Outing

Duchess Kate flaunted her pregnancy glow when she made a rare solo appearance on Tuesday, attending an event for the London Tennis Association (LTA). The 35-year-old royal dressed appropriately for the sporty event, wearing a designer tracksuit and rubber shoes. Of course, everyone’s attention was focused on Kate Middleton’s baby bump, which was hinted behind her sporty outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is now in her second trimester, suffered from severe morning sickness during her first trimester. Since announcing her third pregnancy last September, Kate Middleton had to step back from her royal duties and take a six-week-long break. But during the event on Tuesday, Kate appeared to be completely over her condition. She was all smiles during the event and even participated in a few games with children, The Independent reported.

Kate Middleton chose a black Clarice track jacket and Montreal London ‘tuxedo’ track pants, reportedly worth around €250. She completed the athletic look with her white Nike Air VaporMax trainers.

The LTA event was aimed to encourage kids to play tennis. Kate Middleton has been a patron of the organization since 2016 and is a tennis buff herself. She spoke of her love for the sport at the event.

“I used to play a lot of tennis but I’m a bit unfit now,” the princess told the young participants.

The royal mom-of-two also mentioned how she wants her kids, especially Prince George, to develop a love for tennis as well. The audience laughed as she hilariously narrated how her eldest son feels about the sport, for now.

“He is interested in tennis but being four, he just wants to whack the ball.”

According to People, Kate Middleton also had the chance to meet one of her tennis idols, Johanna Konta, at the event. The athlete had many nice things to say about the Duchess of Cambridge after their brief but meaningful meeting.

“She’s lovely,” Konta told the press.

“It was great to see her passion for tennis and that she was here to learn about these great programs being run by the LTA. Every little girl and almost every boy wants to meet a princess and it got them very excited.”

Last Tuesday was Kate’s first appearance without Prince William by her side since the British Royal Family confirmed her third pregnancy. The princess is indeed slowly easing into her royal duties now that she’s over the critical first trimester.

Next week, she’s scheduled to attend a gala dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace. Before the baby’s due date in April, the Duchess will accompany Prince William on an official royal trip to Norway and Sweden.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]