NBA Rumors: Freeing Jahlil Okafor Part Of ‘Broader Plan,’ 76ers Hoping To Sign Max-level Players Next Summer

After removing him from their rotation, the Philadelphia 76ers decided not to pick up the fourth-year option on the contract of Jahlil Okafor. According to the latest NBA rumors, Okafor’s potential departure is only a part of the Sixers’ “broader plan” in 2018 offseason where they are hoping sign big names in free agency.

It’s only a matter of time before Jahlil Okafor finds a new home. If the Sixers fail to find a trade partner before the February deadline, they are expected to negotiate a contract buyout or let him go as a free agent in the summer of 2018. As most people think, it will be best for Okafor and the Sixers to part ways. The City of Brotherly Love is no longer the place where Okafor can develop into an NBA superstar. Being in a new environment could help him revive his career and become significant again in the league.

By declining his option, the Sixers will be able to free up approximately $6.5 million in salary cap space. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com revealed that letting Jahlil Okafor walk away is a part of the Sixers’ “broader plan.”

“For the Sixers, it’s a move made with a clear eye toward the future. Multiple members of the organization insisted privately that cap flexibility next summer is a major priority for the team, and they are hopeful they can bring max-level players to the negotiation table. With Joel Embiid’s big raise set to kick in next summer and Robert Covington likely on the verge of signing an extension, Bryan Colangelo and his staff need to find ways to free up money elsewhere.”

The 2018 free agency will be featuring numerous NBA superstars like LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Paul George. The Sixers are planning to add a superstar or two who can help Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid bring the team back to title contention. As of now, there is no doubt that the Sixers made the right decision to make Simmons and Embiid the centerpiece of their rebuild.

Despite having a minutes restriction, Joel Embiid continues to establish an impressive performance, averaging 20.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and one block per game. Ben Simmons emerged as a strong candidate to win the Rookie of the Year award, posting 18.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

Aside from creating a cap space for max-level players, the Sixers should also continue performing well to make Philadelphia an attractive free agency destination in the summer of 2018. With the recent revelation, fans must be excited to see if the Sixers can successfully build a title contender team who can beat powerhouse teams like the Golden State Warriors. Also, it’s interesting to know where Jahlil Okafor will play next after his time with Philadelphia has officially ended.

