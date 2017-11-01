‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 115 Spoilers: Son Goku’s ‘New Transformation’ Happening During Fight With Kefura?

Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power continues to get intense with the appearance of the new super warrior, Kefura. Despite not regaining his full strength, Son Goku has no choice but to face the strong nemesis. The latest DBS spoilers revealed that Son Goku is about to have another transformation which is expected to be powerful enough to convince Jiren of Universe 11 to return to action.

While Jiren is meditating, Son Goku is busy fighting the female Saiyans of Universe 6 – Kale and Caulifla. Kale managed to control the power of a legendary Super Saiyan while Caulifla is near to achieve the power of a Super Saiyan. However, their power is obviously not enough to beat Son Goku.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 114 will be featuring the birth of a new super warrior named Kefura. In the preview for the upcoming episode, the female Saiyans of Universe 6 will be using their “ultimate weapon.” Caulifla and Kale will fuse using the Kaioshin’s Potara earrings.

Kefura is expected to give Son Goku a tough fight. However, knowing Dragon Ball Super creator Akira Toriyama, the appearance of the new super warrior is only a way to give more thrill and excitement in the Tournament of Power. Giving Son Goku a formidable opponent could also lead to his “new transformation.”

After absorbing the Genki Dama, Son Goku rose with an incredible amount of heat surrounding his body. All of the gods in the World of Void were shocked to see Goku’s new power which Beerus called Ultra Instinct. Most people believed that the Ultra Instinct was Goku’s new transformation. However, the latest Dragon Ball Super spoilers proved it was wrong.

According to Otakukart.com, Ultra Instinct is a technique and not a transformation. It’s something that is very hard to learn even for the Gods of Destruction. DBS fans are surely hoping to see Ultra Instinct when Son Goku fight Jiren for the second time. But with Goku’s current condition, there is only a minimal chance.

However, the real “new transformation” is highly possible. Before the Tournament of Power started, Goku’s new transformation has been leaked. The potential new transformation, called “Limit Breaker,” is very different compared to Ultra Instinct, hinting the possibility that the biggest revelation in the Tournament of Power is yet to be seen.

Son goku limit breaker

Dragon ball super

9,5/10 pic.twitter.com/pYhgnZR6MM — Prince Divin N (@Strikecim) September 17, 2017

Son Goku could achieve the “Limit Breaker” after having another intense battle, and there is a high possibility that his fight against Kefura is one of them. With less than 50 tasks left in the Tournament of Power, most fighters are expected to unleash their hidden power to ensure the survival of their own universe. As of now, there is only a limited information about Goku’s new transformation, but the “Limit Breaker” will surely convince Jiren to fight him once again.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Dash Toriyama | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY-SA 2.0]