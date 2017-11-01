Watch Pistons Vs. Lakers Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

On Tuesday night, NBA fans will watch Pistons vs. Lakers live streaming online and televised game coverage as the career of Lonzo Ball continues to unfold. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie will try to lead his team to a bounce-back victory at home after two straight losses. Meanwhile, the surprising Detroit Pistons will try to win their fourth game in a row after a recent victory over the defending NBA champions. Here’s a look at tonight’s NBA game including matchup odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Pistons vs. Lakers via live stream online.

If someone was to ask who the hottest team currently in the league is, one should look no further than the Detroit Pistons. This team has won three games in a row, but not just against any mediocre teams. Among the squads that Detroit took down over that stretch were the NBA’s defending champions and the only remaining undefeated team in the league. As reported on NBA.com, the Pistons’ win streak includes a 95-87 over the previously-unbeaten Los Angeles Clippers and a comeback from 14 points down to take down the Golden State Warriors. Along with those two wins, they defeated one of the other Western Conference teams expected to contend this season, in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A tenacious “never give up” spirit has been the biggest aid in their winning ways. They were able to overcome a Warriors’ trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant which combined for 84 points to win that game, and came back from 13 points down against Blake Griffin and the L.A. Clippers. On Tuesday night, they may have it slightly easier as they take on the young and struggling Lakers at Staples Center.

Good morning! So … the #Pistons defeated the Warriors last night. Watch the highlights in #Pistons Playback crafted by @Flagstar pic.twitter.com/E77eyTXmH3 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 30, 2017

Coming into tonight’s matchup, the Lakers have lost two-straight games with a home loss to the Toronto Raptors and a road loss to the Utah Jazz. Leading the team in scoring this season is Jordan Clarkson with 15.5 points per game, but much of the focus has been on rookie Lonzo Ball, as expected. He’s recently taken the blame for the team’s early struggles. They’re 2-4 after their first six and being outscored by opponents by seven points a game but still seem like a team capable of hanging with most opponents, on their good nights.

When it comes to tonight’s odds to win, the visiting Detroit Pistons have the edge. Per the Odds Shark website, Detroit is listed as a four-point favorite on the point spread and a -170 moneyline favorite. The Los Angeles Lakers are +150 underdogs with tonight’s over/under points total at a consensus of 208 points for the complete game.

Tuesday night’s Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers game is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. The live television coverage of this NBA matchup comes through NBATV around the country. Cable and satellite subscribers may have specific features through their television provider to allow for viewing of a live stream.

For anyone who doesn’t have NBATV, there are a few channel streaming services to consider in order to see the game. One of these is fuboTV, which includes NBATV as part of its channel package. The service is available on a one-week free trial at fubo.TV website. The other service to consider is SlingTV which offers NBATV as part of its “Sports Extras” add-on. New customers can sign up for a one-week free trial of the service at Sling.com and choose the “Sling Orange” channel package along with the add-on.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]