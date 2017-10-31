‘Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris’ Will Boost Power Levels But Raid Still Murky, PS4 Exclusives Return

New details about Destiny 2‘s Curse of Osiris expansion were revealed at Paris Games Week Tuesday. The upcoming PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC DLC pack will send players on a quest to level and gear up their Guardians up to higher Power levels yet again. Additionally, some character and story information was revealed, but what Bungie means by “new raid content” remains just as murky as when the developer first announced the DLC.

Destiny 2 players will be able to level their Guardians up to level 25 with the release of the Curse of Osiris expansion on December 5 on all platforms. This was seen in a video covered by the Inquisitr yesterday but now confirmed in separate reports from Eurogamer and VG247 who attended a Bungie presentation. It will also allow players to increase their Power level-up to 330 from the current max of 300.

Presumably, the new Power level will reach 335 once the additional levels from Legendary mods are added in. Whether this means anything meaningful beyond the Nightfall Strikes and Raids are open for question. Bungie has elected to remove Power level differences from Crucible activities like Iron Banner and Trails of the Nine.

On the story front, Brother Vance will return from Destiny 1 to man the new Lighthouse Social Space on Mercury. The good brother is a disciple of Osiris, so his return fits in the lore and it is now a question of what other characters will join him there and what function he will serve beyond a Token vendor.

Vance will drive some of the narrative behind the Curse of Osiris story along with Ikora Rey, Osiris’s former pupil. They will be joined by an all-new character, Osiris’s Ghost, Sagira, who is voiced by Morena Baccarin of Firefly and Gotham fame.

The three will send players through the Infinite Forest on Mercury, which is described as a simulated reality controlled by the Vex. This will be the main open story area in Destiny 2 though there is no mention how it compares in size to existing play spaces.

The specter of PlayStation exclusives reared its head once again. The Wormhaven Crucible map will be exclusive to the PS4 for a year and there is a collection of unnamed armor and weapons that appear to be exclusive as well. Filenames of press images for the map and armor all include “Sony” in the name and are not seen in the PVE images set on Mercury that lack the console maker’s name.

Meanwhile, the question over what Bungie means by “new raid content” remains unclear. The current speculation leaves open the possibility for an all-new raid, the return of Vault of Glass, an expansion to the Leviathan raid, or simply a new activity that is meant to be end-game content like Prison of Elders was with the Destiny 1: House of Wolves expansion. Eurogamer attempted to get a clarification from Bungie during the presentation but was only told “new raid activity.”

The details on the “new raid content” and other activities will be shared by Bungie in November. The developer plans to showcase Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris during three livestreams leading up to the expansion’s release.

