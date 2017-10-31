‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ Loot Crate Contents Changed After Beta Feedback

Earlier this month, players had the chance to try Electronic Arts’ upcoming Star Wars Battlefront 2 during an open beta test. The shooter features three eras of Star Wars lore, numerous heroes, and several unlocks for players to collect. During the beta, players tested earning credits to buy Crates. These loot boxes are how players obtain Star Cards, which ultimately grant improvements to weapons and to characters’ abilities.

Although players could not buy the Crates with real money during the beta, Star Wars Battlefront 2 players will be able to buy Crates outright with real cash after release. By buying Crystals, players can purchase Crates unlocking random Star Cards, emotes, outfits, and victory poses. This system is a point of contention for some players. During the beta, the best possible Star Cards could be obtained from Crates, giving those who purchase a lot of Crates quicker access to more power.

Today, those concerns are addressed on the Star Wars Battlefront 2 website in a new blog post. Due to the feedback gathered from the beta, Crates will no longer contain Epic Star Cards. The rarest, and most powerful, version of Star Cards is not found within Crates anymore. Players can craft Epic Star Cards with materials found in Crates, but they will have to attain a certain level before doing so.

Select Epic Star Cards will be available to players immediately, though. Some of these are purchased in starter packs while others are unlocked as pre-order bonuses or found in the deluxe edition of the game. As for weapons and class-specific items, players will find them in Crates as well. Some weapons can be earned by playing, and class-specific Crates can be unlocked through gameplay, too. Playing as a specific class will ensure that players unlock the items they need for that class.

Maps, weapons, heroes, and other gameplay elements in the game will be added to the shooter for free. Players will not be divided by DLC purchases in this way, and the changes to random Crates will keep paying players from gaining too much power in Star Wars Battlefront 2. It is also noted in the post that other changes may occur to Crates as the game progresses.

As the Inquisitr reported, the title includes a single-player campaign, a co-op Arcade mode on consoles, and several multiplayer options. Star Wars Battlefront 2 launches on November 14 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts]