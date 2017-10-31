George Anthony Claims He Still Sees Caylee ‘In The Flesh’

George Anthony, the father of Casey Anthony, says that he still sees his granddaughter, Caylee, in his home. The comments come nearly a decade after the then-2-year-old was found dead. Her murder remains unresolved.

George and his wife, Cindy, along with their daughter, Casey, and their granddaughter, Caylee, shared a home together outside of Orlando, Florida. In June 2008, Caylee Anthony went missing. She was found dead in a wooded area near the home, and her mother, Casey, was later arrested, charged, and acquitted of her murder.

In an interview with Chris Hansen on Monday’s episode of Crime Watch Daily, George and Cindy Anthony talked about their lives post-tragedy. In that interview, George told Hansen that he actually sees his granddaughter in his house from time to time, according to People Magazine. These visions are very realistic, according to George.

“I’ve seen Caylee on a couple of occasions,” George told Hansen. When George was asked if these sightings were apparitions, he responded, “No, no. I’ve seen her in the flesh in my house. One time she woke me up in the morning just tapping on me with her little finger like she used to do. ‘JoJo wake up,'” he explained.

Today Caylee Anthony would have turned eleven years old. I hope she knows she is loved and never forgotten. We love you, sweetheart! #cayleeanthony #caseyanthonyisguilty A post shared by Shaina Roxanne Rivkah Barnett (@rock_n_roll_skywalker) on Aug 10, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT

Hansen then asked George if his sightings of Caylee were some kind of dream. However, George wasn’t asleep during the times that he saw his granddaughter, and that’s what he told Hansen.

“It wasn’t a dream. It was like you and I are talking right now,” George responded. He and Cindy had a very close relationship with their granddaughter. Ever since she was found dead, the couple has been completely heartbroken. There really isn’t an interview that doesn’t show them emotionally charged. Although it has been nearly a decade since tragedy struck their family, the memories are still very much alive, and their hearts will be forever broken.

George told Hansen about the “strong spirit” in the home and went on to talk about the deep connection that he had with his beloved granddaughter, who is very dearly missed.

“That’s not an imagination. That’s love, and that’s a connection that I wish more people could have,” George explained. Many people who have lost a loved one will often experience moments in which they feel the presence of that person, and this isn’t all that uncommon. However, George’s connection and experience seem much more tangible.

George and Cindy Anthony’s interview with Chris Hansen aired on Monday, October 30. You can see a clip from the episode in the video below.

George and Cindy Anthony are not in contact with their daughter. The couple says that they want nothing to do with her.

