Jay Sekulow: Trump’s Attorney ‘Accidentally’ Suggests President Colluded Illegally With Russia

Some things can’t be unsaid, as the idiom goes. In the wake of special counsel Robert “Bob” Mueller’s indictments of three former aides of Donald Trump’s campaign and administration, the president’s attorney, Jay Sekulow, appeared to make a bombshell confession that Trump colluded with the Russians.

Some suggest Sekulow committed a Freudian slip when he seemingly admitted that the president colluded with the Russians to obtain “dirt” on Hillary Clinton during the heated election. Judge for yourself from the video below.

According to Very Well, the term, so-named after psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, “is a verbal or a memory mistake that is believed to be linked to the unconscious mind. These slips supposedly reveal the real secret thoughts and feelings that people hold.” Sekulow’s perceived mental slippage could simply be a spouse calling their loved one by another name.

On Monday, Donald Trump’s personal legal counsel sat down for an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and offered his insight into Robert Mueller’s indictments of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and George Papadopoulos. As the Opposition Report wrote, Jay Sekulow “pretty much admitted that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia by refusing to deny it, and actually defending those actions!”

For the backstory, Papadopoulos, an erstwhile national security adviser for the Trump campaign — referred to by the president and his campaign in the aftermath of his indictment as “coffee boy” and “low-level employee” but “an excellent guy” just last year — confessed that he lied to FBI agents. Papadopoulos perjured himself about having any conversations with a “liaison” between Russian officials and the Trump campaign on the topic of email communications hacked from the Clinton campaign.

Based on CNN’s reporting, the ex-adviser joined the campaign in March of last year. He first met “the professor” in Italy in the same month. Between March and April, he was introduced to Russian contacts. He then allegedly set up a meeting and notified the campaign of his conversations.

The FBI first interviewed Papadopoulos in January. The next month, he closed his Facebook account. Months later in July, federal agents arrested him at Dulles Airport. Earlier this month, he made a plea bargain with Mueller.

Blitzer pressed Jay Sekulow about Papadopoulos’ plea deal and alleged cooperation with Mueller’s investigators. Rather than Sekulow dismissing Papadopoulos having conversations with a foreign adversarial government, he said the former aides’ only “mistake was lying to the FBI.”

Wolf Blitzer Completely Shreds Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow On Russia Collusion – YouTubehttps://t.co/BKSqrtCSGE pic.twitter.com/hVwbA0NmQA — Jim Stengel (@stengel_jim) October 30, 2017

In a separate report, again from CNN’s Blitzer, the network’s sources learned that Papadopoulos’ source was likely acting on behalf of the Russian government. Sekulow added that the charge against the former aide only pertained to the “timing” of false statements “when he talked to somebody about Russian activities,” a smoking gun, as Opposition suggested. Several Twitter users chimed in on the interview.

"Jay Sekulow" is on CNN with Wolf Blitzer stuttering bigly. — Lady (@realityfangirl1) October 30, 2017

Jay Sekulow is spitting and stuttering on CNN to Wolf Blitzer right now. What a day. — Kellie I-gor Dixon???? (@kellie_dixon) October 30, 2017

Man, Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow is self immolating on CNN. Wolf Blitzer isn't even using tough questions. — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) October 30, 2017

“The conversation Sekulow is referring to was between Papadopoulos and a liaison with ‘substantial connections with Russian government officials’ regarding the ‘thousands of emails’ the Russian government stole from the Clinton campaign. In his statements to the FBI, Papadopoulos had said that this conversation took place before the campaign, even started, and wasn’t related to what he was doing for the Trump campaign. However, this was an absolute lie because the Trump campaign authorized activity in which Papadopoulos tried to arrange for the Trump campaign and Russian government officials to meet.”

Finally, as sources wrote, Jay Sekulow continued along the path of appearing to admit that Trump’s administration colluded with Russian operatives.

“A conversation that someone would have, regarding a foreign government, whether it was Great Britain, Russia, or anybody else… that’s not an inappropriate activity,” Sekulow said.

Do you believe it’s an accurate read that Jay Sekulow committed “self-sabotage” as claimed? Check out the video of Sekulow’s exchange with Blitzer below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images]