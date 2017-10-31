NFL Trade Rumors: Titans Could Deal DeMarco Murray Before Trade Deadline, Cowboys Interested?

As the deadline approaches on Tuesday, more and more NFL trade rumors are circulating. While running back Jay Ajayi was officially traded, another back could be on the move Tuesday. Among the latest is the speculation that the Tennessee Titans could trade away running back DeMarco Murray. The speculation comes not from just some outside source necessarily, but from Murray himself. Here’s the latest on these Titans trade rumors and why Murray believes he could be on the move.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ex-ESPN reporter Ed Werder tweeted about the possibility of a DeMarco Murray trade by the Titans. Werder indicated that Murray has “heard rumblings” that he may be traded away. Werder goes on to speculate that maybe the Dallas Cowboys might be interested in him as their star running back was recently suspended, or officially suspended, again. Ezekiel Elliott still has to serve that suspension this season, and a Cowboys team looking to try to contend while he’s on the sidelines could decide to pick up Murray.

Murray started his career with the Dallas Cowboys and played there for a total of four seasons, so he could certainly be a player that might be welcomed back. During his pro career, he’s racked up nearly 7,000 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground, along with receiving stats of 2,002 yards and five touchdowns. Murray’s also a three-time Pro Bowler, with two of those appearances coming while he was part of the Cowboys’ roster.

He’s been a member of the Titans’ roster since just before the 2016 season after spending a bit of time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Murray, at 29-years-old, is also considered an “expensive player” according to Bleacher Report‘s Adam Wells. He’s currently getting a $6.25 million base salary for the next few seasons, and it will increase a slight bit in 2019.

With that said, the Cowboys could possibly pick up DeMarco Murray in a trade to deal with the current Ezekiel Elliott suspension. The team would have no real obligation to hold onto Murray and could eventually cut him from the roster once Elliott has returned.

#Titans RB DeMarco Murray has "heard rumblings" he could be traded. Led NFL in rushing for #Cowboys in 2014. Zeke suspended. Hmmm. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) October 31, 2017

The NFL trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, so it should be interesting to see if the Tennesse Titans have traded Murray away and if the Dallas Cowboys are the beneficiaries of that move.

[Featured Image by Andy Lyons/Getty Images]