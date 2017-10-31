Samsung Galaxy S9 Is Rumored To Resemble iPhone X With New Leaks Suggesting Big Redesign

Samsung is already making its way on designing the well-anticipated Galaxy S9. There has been a lot of rumors surrounding Samsung’s new flagship phone, and it includes whether the company will ditch its 3.5mm headphone jack. However, new leaks suggest that the Galaxy S9 will feature a big redesign when compared to its predecessors. The company might also opt to take some iPhone designs, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

A Chinese leaker with a Twitter handle name of @UniverseIce uses social media to leak designs and features about unreleased gadgets.

He tweeted, “The back of the Galaxy S9 will change a lot.”

Recent rumors implied that the company might be working on two prototypes.

According to Techdroider, “Rumors suggests that Samsung is currently working on two Galaxy S9 prototypes, one with a front-facing in-display fingerprint sensor and other with a rear fingerprint sensor. However, a trusted source suggests that the Galaxy S9 fingerprint sensor won’t be integrated into the display.”

The back of the Galaxy S9 will change a lot — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 29, 2017

The leaker also said in another tweet that Samsung will not ditch its 3.5mm headphone jack.

I think the Galaxy S9 still has a 3.5mm headphone jack — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2017

The Galaxy S9 is rumored to feature a 12MP front and 16MP rear dual cameras, a 3D facial recognition and/or a fingerprint sensor, a 5.8-inch Infinity display, and a dust and water resistance, The Galaxy S9 Plus would also carry the same specifications while sporting a larger screen size measuring 6.2 inches and a bigger battery capacity. The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will also enjoy an exclusive Snapdragon 845 processor, which will most likely be a competitive advantage of the company among other Android phones for 2018.

According to BGR, “Samsung and Qualcomm inked a special deal for the Galaxy S8, making the phone the first device in the world to pack a Snapdragon 835 processor. Other devices, like the LG G6 that LG launched more than a month before the Galaxy S8 was unveiled, suffered the consequences.”

The outlet also stated, “The Snapdragon 845 launching next year will be a Galaxy S9/S9+ exclusive, Russian blogger Eldar Murtazin said in a tweet. If accurate, that must be terrible news for Samsung’s competitors looking to unveil new phones early next year.”

At the moment, there are still no confirmations yet from Samsung. For the meantime, it is best to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

