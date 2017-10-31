Disney Releases Some Of The Schedule For MVMCP 2017, Times For Fireworks And Parades, Park Exit Procedure

In just a little over a week-and-a-half, the very first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will take place at the Magic Kingdom, and finally, some of the times and schedule are starting to roll out. Even though it is still Halloween and there are two more of those parties to go, Christmas and holiday events are already starting to be revealed. Guests can now begin making their itineraries and plans for upcoming trips.

Along with the times coming out, guests are going to have to remember that the closing time for non-party guests is changing this year.

There are a lot of things that take place at the Christmas Parties each year, and Disney is still waiting to reveal the times and schedules for all the events, but some have made their way out. The official website of Walt Disney World has now updated their pages for the hours and fireworks to let guests know when to see everything.

On the page for Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade, it has been revealed that there will indeed be two runs again this year. The first is set to run at 8:30 p.m. while the second will be quite late and run through the Magic Kingdom at 11 p.m.

Looking at the official operating hours page on Disney’s website, it appears as if Holiday Wishes – Celebrate the Spirit of the Season will take place at 10 p.m. on party nights. On non-party nights, the “Happily Ever After” fireworks will continue to take place.

Here are the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

November 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26 and 28

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22

Everyone is still waiting for the exact times for the dance parties, stage shows, and lighting of Cinderella Castle, but that will likely come soon. It will be interesting to see just how party nights will handle a “Frozen Holiday Wish” since non-party guests will need to start leaving the Magic Kingdom by 6 p.m. as opposed to 7 p.m. in past years.

For the nights of MVMCPs, guests not going to the parties will need to make their way to Main Street by 6 p.m. and start heading toward the exit to be out by 7 p.m. Guests are no longer allowed to partake in attractions and rides after 6 p.m. if they’re not attending a party.

On party nights in past years, the lighting of the “Dream Lights” on Cinderella Castle would take place twice; once for all park guests and a second time for just those at MVMCP. It is still expected that will be the same case as non-party guests will be allowed on Main Street between 6 and 7 p.m.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is going to begin this year on Nov. 9, and the Magic Kingdom will be decked out in holiday decorations within the next couple of days. Knowing some of the schedule for the party events will help vacation-goers plan and plot out their itinerary for the party. It may only be the beginning of the season, but there are two full months of holiday fun coming your way at Walt Disney World.

