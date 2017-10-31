USA Vs. North Korea Latest: Missile Tests Planned During President Trump’s Visit To Asia?

With tensions between the U.S. and North Korea at an all-time high, it seems that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un is planning to carry out another missile test while President Donald Trump is visiting Asia. As reported by ABC News, President Trump will leave domestic worries behind when he heads off to Asia for a 12-day trip at the end of this week. Trump will visit South Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines during his tour, but latest reports suggest that he will avoid the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

The White House says’s that Trump will avoid the demilitarized because visits to the 2.5-mile wide area between South and North Korea are a “cliche.” The real reason may be to avoid increasing the already sky-high tension between the U.S. and North Korea. That may be a smart decision because it is being claimed that North Korea may conduct another test of intercontinental missiles during Trump’s visit.

According to Newsweek, reporter Anita Kumar claims that experts have warned that North Korea will test a missile whilst Trump is in South Korea. Apparently, the North Korean’s could even carry out another nuclear test during Trump’s visit. Such an action would put Trump in a difficult position as he would have to decide “there and then” how to react to such a provocative action.

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has been engaged in a war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump told the United Nations that he would “totally destroy” North Korea if they carried out an aggressive action against the U.S. or her allies. North Korea responded by branding Trump a “barking dog” and calling him a “dotard” and a “warmonger.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump has sent a third aircraft carrier battle group to the Korean peninsula and ordered the U.S. B-52 nuclear bomber fleet to its highest state of readiness since the end of the cold war. With tensions so high, Trump’s response to a new North Korean missile or nuclear test could push the world towards World War 3.

Dealing with a North Korean missile test may not be the only problem Trump faces during his trip to Asia. According to the Asia Times, Trump may face challenges when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China is North Korea’s only real ally and its major trading partner. Trump is relying on China to enforce sanctions aimed at cutting off the funds that North Korea needs to develop its nuclear weapons program. The problem is that the Trump administration has quietly sanctioned Chinese companies supplying mobile missile launchers to the North Korean regime.

Those sanctions are sure to be a point of conflict when Trump meets Xi Jinping for talks.

