Jimmy Graham Earthquake: Seattle Seahawks Shake The Earth During Graham Touchdown

Now known as the “Jimmy Graham Earthquake,” Seattle Seahawks fans shook the earth as Graham scored the game-winning touchdown on Sunday afternoon (October 29). On an 18-yard pass over the middle of the field, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found the tight end to beat the Houston Texans 41-38. CenturyLink Field exploded in sound and seismic activity, enough that a report by King 5 News states that it registered as a local earthquake.

A Pacific Northwest Seismic Network seismogram showed significant shaking at the time, with that activity lasting at least 45 seconds. It reminded quite a few fans of what took place in 2011 when Marshawn Lynch broke a run against the New Orleans Saints to score a touchdown. That play, in the NFC Wild Card game, became known as “Beast Quake” and cemented Lynch’s legacy with the franchise. Now, the “Jimmy Graham Earthquake” will take its place right next to that memorable moment.

The Graham touchdown was definitely a reason to celebrate, as it showed the resiliency of this team. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the updated NFL playoff standings also have the Seahawks back in first place. Catching the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West currently makes the Seahawks the No. 4 seed in the conference. That would guarantee the team at least one home playoff game this postseason, with the chance to move up another few slots over the next few weeks of the NFL regular season.

There had been a number of Jimmy Graham trade rumors floating around the league this season, but his performance against the Houston Texans certainly had Seattle Seahawks fans celebrating him on social media. In seven games this season, Graham now has 28 catches for 269 yards and four touchdowns. That still isn’t close to the All-Pro numbers he put up with the New Orleans Saints, but Graham has proven, again, that he can be a huge weapon for Russell Wilson.

Now the team has a new offensive lineman in Duane Brown, who could take some of the pressure off the tight ends when it comes to blocking schemes for the team. That could free up Graham to make even more plays for the Seahawks during the second half of the season. Could it indicate an improvement in his numbers across the board? Maybe there could be another Jimmy Graham earthquake in the near future if the Seattle Seahawks can go on another Super Bowl run.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]