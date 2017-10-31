If The Bookies Are Right, Donald Trump’s Impeachment Is Right Around The Corner

There can be few people on planet earth who are not aware of the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump and his presidential campaign teams alleged collusion with Russia. There can be little doubt that yesterday’s events in Washington sent shockwaves through the Trump White House. As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, the events, dubbed “indictment day” by the media, saw two of Trump’s election team, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates charged with multiple offenses. It was also revealed that another member of Trump’s campaign team, George Papadopoulos, had entered a guilty plea to a charge relating to his misleading the Mueller investigation team.

Unsealed court documents showed that Papadopoulos had facilitated meetings between senior members of Trump’s team and Russian officials. It is claimed that those meetings were for the sole purpose of gaining information that would damage Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency.

Of course, the question now on everyone’s lips is whether the Mueller investigation will lead to the impeachment of President Trump. The charges against Manafort and Gates may not lead to Trump’s impeachment, but the Washington Times reports that further indictments are likely against other members of Trump’s team. Papadopoulos has been cooperating with the Mueller investigation and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner appears to be at the heart of that investigation.

It has been widely alleged that Kushner and Manafort met with a Russian lawyer who offered damaging information on Clinton. The Mueller investigation is somewhat similar to the Watergate scandal that forced President Richard Nixon to resign before he could be impeached. Philip Allen Lacovara, who served as counsel to Watergate special prosecutors said that Papadopoulos’ cooperation with the Mueller investigation may mean that further indictments will follow.

“It means that there’s more information that he is in a position to provide. “We would expect to see more shoes drop over the next couple of months. The fact that there is continuing cooperation indicates the Robert Mueller investigation is not wrapped up, as President Trump and others on his side had been suggesting.”

According to Yahoo! News, yesterday’s events have seen the bookmakers slash the odds on Trump’s impeachment. The odds that Trump will be impeached in 2018 were almost halved, reducing from 6/1 to a much shorter 7/2. They are offering virtually a 50/50 chance that Trump will be impeached during his first term in office. The bookies seem pretty certain that the Mueller investigation will prove collusion between Trump and Russia. They are only offering odds of 1/5 on that outcome.

Of course, if Trump is to face impeachment, then the support of House Republicans will be required for the articles of impeachment. Trump certainly has enemies in the Republican party, John McCain, Jeff Flake, and Bob Corker among them. It seems that one action by Trump could unite both sides of the House against him.

Firing Mueller would be an impeachable offense. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) October 28, 2017

There have been rumors that Trump has been considering firing Robert Mueller from his role as special counsel. As reported by Newsweek, such a move by Trump would almost certainly lead to his impeachment. Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona told Newsweek that if Trump attempts to fire Mueller, it would amount to obstruction of justice and that he would go before the House of Representatives to file articles of impeachment.

Perhaps ironically, the main reason that Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel is that Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Many believe that Comey’s sacking amounted to obstruction of justice by Trump, and it is believed that the Mueller investigation is investigating Trump for that matter. It is unlikely that Trump could fire Mueller without it leading to his impeachment.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]