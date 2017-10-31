Minority Children Terrorized By Truck Ad Has Masses Furious: Latino Victory Fund Attack-Ad Draws Ire (Video)

A truck attempting to mow down kids, who are clearly minority children, is the plot of a new attack commercial coming out of Virginia just a week before November’s election. A Democratic group released this commercial on Monday that features a black pickup truck flying a Confederate flag with a bumper sticker for the Republican candidate Ed Gillespie in full view.

It is very disturbing to watch and it has been called “sickening,” “shocking,” and “disturbing,” across the social media sites, along with comments on articles posted online. Comments are conveying disdain for this commercial created by the Latino Victory Fund group have come from both Democrats and Republicans after viewing this attack-ad, which can be seen at the end of this article.

The 60-second commercial shows a couple of minority kids running from this truck along what appears to be the streets of a typical suburban neighborhood. As these kids seemingly run for their lives from this truck, more minority children along the way join the group as the truck heads their way as well. It ends with the children cornered.

The kids are then seen up against a chain-link fence and can go no further as the truck speeds closer and closer. Then the commercial cuts out and the kids awake from a nightmare, each in their own bed in their own homes with their parents trying to ease their fears. Then the commercial cuts to, “adults watching footage on television of torch-bearing white nationalists marching in Charlottesville.”

According to News Busters, this group of minority children attempting to run away from this truck, include a Muslim girl wearing a hijab, an African-American boy, and two young Latino kids. The commercial, which is titled, American Nightmare, was introduced with a tweet by the group presenting this commercial of a truck terrorizing children. On Monday morning the group tweeted:

“In a desperate attempt to become Virginia’s next governor, Ed Gillespie has eagerly embraced racism and xenophobia. We refuse to stand by as Gillespie slanders our families and portrays our community as thugs, criminals, and gang members.”

Latino Victory Fund Ad Features Republican Voters Hunting Minority Children In The Streets https://t.co/5u3w169pTB via @DCClothesline — J D LEDFORD (@firedog2317) October 31, 2017

This commercial, which is from the Latino Victory Fund, will air this through election day on Spanish-language stations in the markets that cover the Richmond and Washington D.C. area. The ad closes with the narrator asking:

“Is this what Donald Trump and Ed Gillespie mean by the American dream?”

The Washington Post describes the use of this ad as “the latest in the bitter battle on the airwaves.” Ed Gillespie and his supporters are painted racist with this ad, suggests Fox News on Tuesday morning’s live coverage. Attempting to mow down minority children for the sake of a political ad has the masses infuriated. Twitter users have said just about everything one can say about this commercial, which has evoked so much disdain from so many people.

'Latino Victory Fund' Ad Depicts Ed Gillespie Supporter Terrorizing Minority Children https://t.co/GBNljX3dYl — Politics Informer (@Politics_Info) October 31, 2017

This truck is attempting to mow down children and it is used in a commercial during a time in history where terrorists have used vehicles to mow down and kill people, as described by a CNN article earlier this month.

You can see the ad below in the YouTube video, but there are calls from all over the place to take this ad down, so there’s no telling how long it will be offered online via YouTube.

[Featured Image by Pier Martini/Shutterstock]