Halloween Candy Warning Parents Need To Heed — New Candy Sold In Stores ‘May Get Children High’

This isn’t the typical Halloween candy warning of yesteryear, where you are warned to throw away unwrapped candy or look at those apples with a keen eye for the possibility of a razor blade hidden inside. The Halloween candy concerns today involve candy sold in stores and wrapped up tight just like the traditional Halloween candy that would pass the examination at home by even the most eagle-eyed parents.

The concerns are over a legal drug-laced candy made with CBD, or cannabidiol candy, which is “packaged to mimic popular brands,” reports ABC News locally. This candy is not the same as the cannabis candy sold in marijuana stores in states where marijuana is legal, it is different and made with an ingredient not regulated by the FDA. This year parents have to look at the ingredients printed on the Halloween candy wrapping itself. While this is a warning from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), it is a warning for parents everywhere to heed when it comes to Halloween candy inspection.

According to ABC News, the product is called cannabidiol candy. This is a candy that is sold in stores, mostly smoke shops, and it is legal because it claims not to have the ingredient THC, which gives marijuana its potency. This candy is legal to sell in any state as long as it doesn’t have THC as an ingredient. According to the website Medical Marijuana.com:

“CBD hemp oil is made from high-CBD, low-THC hemp, unlike medical marijuana products, which are usually made from plants with high concentrations of psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Because hemp contains only trace amounts of THC, these hemp oil products are non-psychoactive.”

According to the New York Daily News, this CBD candy “may get children high.” Law enforcement officials are warning parents about the possibility of gummi candies and lollipops containing the cannabidiol or CBC ingredient, “potentially making their way to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.”

According to ALE, while the packaging doesn’t list THC as an ingredient, their testing has shown that there is indeed THC in these candies. ALE Agent Israel Morrow said:

“We have tested products that are out there on the market that says they’re only CBD no THC in them that have in fact tested positive for THC.”

ALE is warning all parents that even if your kids’ Halloween candy appears to be regular candy at a glance, it may not be. Parents need to scrutinize each package of candy that your kids’ come home with. It is extremely important that kids don’t sample their Halloween harvest while still out trick-or-treating, they shouldn’t eat anything until it is brought home and inspected.

CBD doesn’t have the same effects as the THC found in marijuana, but it is thought to leave the user with a euphoric feeling. To compound this problem, some of the candy tested that is made from CBD was found to have some THC in them, according to ALE.

The United States Food and Drug Administration does not regulate CBD and it is not illegal to purchase. CBD oil is used to treat seizure disorders in more than 10 states, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

This is not a substance parents want their children to ingest, so it is important that parents be extremely diligent when inspecting the Halloween candy that their children come home with, no matter if they’ve gone to strangers’ homes or places you know. Because these candies mimic the regular brands, it stands to reason that there is always a chance the person giving it out believes it is just candy. If parents have the slightest doubt of any piece or package of candy, throw it away.

