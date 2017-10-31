Denver Broncos Rumors: Brock Osweiler Time After Ugly Loss To Kansas City Chiefs?

Denver Broncos rumors include a quarterback controversy as Week 9 begins. The Broncos may be ready to bench Trevor Siemian in favor of Brock Osweiler after losing an ugly game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night (October 30). The 29-19 loss for the Broncos was caused by five turnovers from the team, putting the defense in untenable positions for most of the game. That includes three interceptions thrown by Siemian.

A report by ESPN late Monday relayed a few quotes from Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph. He was immediately asked to address the question of whether Siemian would remain the starting quarterback for their Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Joseph did his best to dodge the question and he didn’t provide reporters with a specific answer. What he did do, though, was fan the flames of a quarterback controversy. It’s something that could hang over the team until he makes an official announcement.

“I’m going to watch the film [Monday] night and [Tuesday], like most coaches would do, and see. [Monday] our defense played winning football in my opinion, our offensive line blocked, we ran the ball for 177 [yards] and the pass pro was better. It all fell back to turning the ball over five times, that’s insane.”

Our defense forces 5️⃣ turnovers in 29-19 victory over Denver on #MNF. Game Recap ➡️ https://t.co/eUz9CUtvKe pic.twitter.com/U6e7AeRUef — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 31, 2017

These aren’t exactly new Denver Broncos rumors, as there has been some chatter about having Trevor Siemian as the starting quarterback for a while now. On Monday night, Siemian completed 19 of 36 passes, throwing one touchdown pass and three interceptions along the way. In seven games during the 2017 NFL season, Siemian has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,669 yards. He also has only nine touchdowns to show for it. Add in the 10 interceptions and there is a lot of room for improvement at the quarterback position in Denver.

So is it time to turn to Brock Osweiler? As the quarterback of the Houston Texans last season, Osweiler completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. It was his only season with the team after signing a nice free agent deal. The Texans then traded him back to the Broncos, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. Fans remember, quite well, how he went 5-2 as a starter down the stretch of the 2015 season, helping the Broncos make it to the Super Bowl. Now there are Denver Broncos rumors that he could soon get another shot at the starting job.

