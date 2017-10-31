Shots Fired, One Dead As University of Utah Campus Locked Down [Breaking]

The Salt Lake Police Department has confirmed they are currently assisting University of Utah Police with reports of shots fired on campus at approximately 9 P.M. local time. One individual has been confirmed dead and the suspect has not been apprehended. A shelter in place order has been issued by university officials. A male suspect is being pursued and is described as wearing a black beanie with a cross and teardrop tattoo on his face. The suspect is believed to not have a vehicle with him, although initial reports suggested a forest green Chevrolet might be involved. Police are investigating multiple reports of suspects fitting the description.

Confirmed 1 deceased at U of U. Suspect not in custody. Media stage point will be at front of Huntsman Center. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 31, 2017

At 10:48 P.M. local time, multiple shots were reported in a dormitory building. These reported shots were not heard by law enforcement officers in the area but are under investigation.

An armored vehicle and helicopter in the area are searching the area while other units are in containment mode. FBI officers have taken a male who was hiding in the bushes and sensed via helicopter into custody. It is unknown if the potential suspect discovered by the helicopter is the same one described by law enforcement. He was monitored sitting on a curb then moving into bushes. The male suspect was sitting less than 25 meters from a patrol car. Initial reports showed suspicion the suspect had 3 ammo cans with him, but this has not been confirmed.

There are also several other groups being monitored in the area and officials are taking all precautions to move bystanders to areas where they will be safe until the danger is no longer imminent. Armored vehicles are in the area to assist with crowd control.

Transportation in the area has been suspended beyond stadium station by TRAX public transportation. Buses will not service the campus for the remainder of the evening. There are numerous police and other government officials in the area and members of the public have been asked to avoid the campus and surrounding area until the situation is resolved.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.

