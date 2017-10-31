‘Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris’ Will Bring Back Jade Rabbit And Telesto, Introduce A Selfie Emote

Destiny 2 players were given something to look forward to just over the horizon with the reveal of the Curse of Osiris expansion Monday. The announcement trailer uncovered the return of some old favorite weapons from Destiny 1. However, a separate video of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter shows other interesting tidbits like a potential change in character level and a selfie emote.

The official Curse of Osiris reveal trailer introduced Destiny 2 fans to Osiris for the first time, as covered earlier today. The infamous Guardian has been hinted at and talked around for the last three years, but Bungie is making him the centerpiece of a new expansion to battle the Vex from the past and future in a new adventure.

As expected, the first Destiny 2 expansion will add new missions, new strikes, new free roam activities, and “new raid content.” It will also introduce new armor and weapons with much showcased in screenshots and images from the video. This includes the return of at least two Exotic weapons from Destiny 1.

The first weapon is the Jade Rabbit, seen here wielded by a Warlock in one of the new sets of armor from Curse of Osiris.

The second returning exotic weapon is the Telesto. This explosive-goo shooting fusion rifle quickly became a favorite after it was introduced in Destiny: The Taken King and looks like it will behave much the same in Destiny 2.

Some of the interesting new weapons include an Auto Rifle that looks very much like the one wielded by Osiris during the introduction cutscene. It has some cool Vex-themed ornaments though it is not clear if this is an Exotic weapon with a special hook or a Legendary weapon.

There is also a new variant of the Cold Heart shown during the video. Bungie previously left open the possibility of introducing more Trace Rifles if the new archetype worked well in Destiny 2 and it looks like Curse of Osiris will bring a solar version.

Meanwhile, Osiris himself may give a hint at a new pair of gauntlets for Warlocks. He is prominently shown wearing something like The Impossible Machines, but those gauntlets are meant for the Stormcaller sub-class while Osiris was wielding the Dawnblade sub-class in the trailer.

A separate Crucible video given to My Name is Byf, the YouTube Destiny 2 lore expert, reveals more possibilities for Curse of Osiris. The video reveals a map located in the Solarium area on Titan and maybe an increase in character level from level 20 to level 25. There is a possibility this is simply some crazy numbering from Bungie’s internal testing or the developer is finally giving some meaning to character level in the post-campaign or this is simply another way to gate content.

There’s a ton of looks at the Vex-themed armor for each of the classes in the Destiny 2 video from My Name is Byf along with some armor of a different style. However, the end of the video is punctuated with a new selfie emote right at the end of a match. It’s a neat trick and one that already has some attempting to throw money at their screen.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris is due to be released on Tuesday, December 5 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The release time will be the same for all three platforms though the time has not been announced yet. This will also start the second season of Destiny 2 with The Dawning event plus a refresh of content and many quality of life improvements.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]