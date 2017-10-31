NFL Rumors: After Jimmy Garoppolo Deal, New England Patriots Trading For Tight End Eric Ebron?

The New England Patriots made a surprising move after sending backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 first-round pick. However, the latest NFL rumors suggest that the Patriots aren’t yet finished making deals and could trade for tight end Eric Ebron of the Detroit Lions.

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade is something expected from the New England Patriots since Tom Brady expressed his intention to play more years. Salary cap wise, it’s a good move for the Patriots, and they could draft a new backup quarterback in the upcoming 2018 NFL draft. With the current assets they have, the Patriots could make another move to bolster their roster.

One of the potential trade targets – Eric Ebron of the Detroit Lions. According to Ryan Hannable of WEEI Sports Radio Network, the Patriots may have felt the need to upgrade the No. 2 tight end spot behind Rob Gronkowski. Dwayne Allen has shown a little impact this year, and with the Patriots’ goal to contend this season, it makes sense for them to address the areas they need to improve.

As Hannable noted, the Patriots could send a third-round pick to Detroit to acquire Eric Ebron. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won’t have any problem having negotiations with the Lions since he has a good relationship with their general manager Bob Quinn.

The Patriots and the Lions already made deals in the past, including trading linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a sixth-round pick and trading cornerback Johnson Bademosi for another sixth-round pick. Eric Ebron will undeniably be a great addition to New England’s roster, giving them a reliable option when Rob Gronkowski suffers another injury.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Lions have been actively shopping Ebron. Sources revealed that they will “almost surely” trade him before the deadline. Ebron is definitely aware of the trade rumors surrounding him. The 24-year-old tight end said he doesn’t care whether the Lions trade him or not.

“I mean, it is what it is,” Ebron said, via the Detroit News. “They got till Tuesday. It’s a business. If they feel like they want to cut ties with me, then they cut ties. If they feel like they can continue to use me and my skills and my abilities, then, [expletive], let’s do it.”

So far, there is no official confirmation if the Patriots will really be trading for Eric Ebron. Other potential targets for New England include Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray and New Orleans Saints linebacker Hau’oli Kikaha.

