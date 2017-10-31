Ezekiel Elliott Suspended: Judge Dissolves Restraining Order, Dallas Cowboys Lose Running Back

Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again. A judge has dissolved the restraining order, meaning Elliott is suspended for the next six Dallas Cowboys games. This is bad news for the team, especially since the Cowboys just moved up the NFL playoff standings again. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Cowboys are now just half a game behind the Carolina Panthers for the second NFC Wild Card slot.

A report by NFL analyst Joe Trahan was just posted, stating that the suspension for Elliott is “back on.” This brings an end to the back-and-forth drama of the situation, where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell put a six-game suspension in place, only to give Ezekiel Elliott and his legal team time to find a way to have it delayed. Now, with an important Week 9 game coming up on the NFL schedule, the Cowboys may be without their star player.

In seven games for the Cowboys during the 2017 NFL season, Elliott has rushed for 690 yards and six touchdowns on just 164 carries. That’s a nice average of 4.2 yards, but Elliott has also averaged 98.6 rushing yards per game. Adding to those numbers, Elliott has caught 19 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He has been a huge weapon for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott out of the backfield.

Ezekiel Elliott suspension back on https://t.co/XuqzkV33oM pic.twitter.com/I9CP41v3nE — News 8 Daybreak (@News8Daybreak) October 31, 2017

During his rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 1,631 yards on just 322 carries. He did that all in just 15 games for the Cowboys, averaging 108.7 rushing yards per game. Elliott also added another 363 yards on 32 catches, putting him at 1,994 total yards from scrimmage for the year. Those numbers led to Elliott getting selected as a First-Team All-Pro running back by the Associated Press and Sporting News. It also helped the Cowboys get right back into the NFL Playoffs.

This Ezekiel Elliott suspension comes at a really bad time for the Cowboys, as the team has some very difficult games coming up on the schedule. On Sunday (November 5), the Cowboys are on the road for a game against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2). The following week, the Cowboys have to play against the defending NFC champions, with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-3). Then comes the battle against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) that has become a must-win game on the schedule. Having Ezekiel Elliott suspended for all three games is going to put the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott in a very difficult position.

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]