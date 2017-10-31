Universal Orlando Purchases 101 Acres For Massive Theme Park Expansion

The theme park wars in Central Florida have been going on for decades, but they’re really just getting started and Universal Orlando just raised the bar. As Walt Disney World has countless projects and expansions going on, Universal Studios has just taken a big step in turning up the heat. It was revealed on Monday that Universal Orlando has purchased another 101 acres of land to continue their major expansion.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Universal Orlando already has a great deal of land but it is adding 101 more which it purchased for $27.5 million. The land sits on Sand Lake Road and provides for its new expansion to have a major frontage road.

Not only do they have the 101 acres to work with for their expansion, but this is in addition to the 450 acres they bought for $130 million back in December of 2015. With this latest purchase, Universal Orlando has more than 570 acres with which they can expand their theme parks.

After pretty much filling up all of their existing land with resorts and theme parks, Universal Studios needed more property to keep pace with Walt Disney World. This is certainly going to do that for them and it is going to bring about some huge additions.

It has been confirmed that a Nintendo-themed land or area will be built at Universal Orlando and that was announced back in November. Any other ideas are being kept under wraps as nothing has been cemented in place, but Comcast reveals that many plans are on the table.

With theme park locations in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Singapore, Universal Studios is planning on opening a major new attraction each year in each destination. There are also plans to open another major location in Beijing, but there is no time-frame for that.

Universal Studios has huge plans for its Orlando location and this purchase of 101 extra acres of land proves they are serious. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter continues to grow as a new generation of roller coaster is currently under construction, and work is continuing in other parts of the parks as well. Fans have a lot to look forward to in Florida in the coming years at both Disney and Universal, and it’s going to be a lot of fun watching it all develop.

