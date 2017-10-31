NFL Playoff Standings 2017: Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys Moving Up In NFC

The 2017 NFL playoff standings have shifted a bit, with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys moving up a bit. The Seahawks passed the Los Angeles Rams to take over first place in the NFC West at 5-2, while the Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins in Week 8, improving to 4-3 on the season. In the updated NFL standings, the Cowboys are now two-and-a-half games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Taking a look at the NFC playoff standings, the Eagles (7-1) are currently the No. 1 seed and the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) are the No. 2 seed. They would receive first-round byes if the season were to end today (October 30). The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are the No. 3 seed as the first place team in the NFC South and the Seattle Seahawks are at No. 4 with their lead in the NFC West. The two NFC Wild Card teams are the Los Angeles Rams (5-2) and Carolina Panthers (5-3).

Over in the AFC, the 2017 NFL playoff standings only shifted slightly from last week. With the Kansas City Chiefs up on the Denver Broncos during Monday night football, it is safe to assume the team is about to become 6-2. That would make the Chiefs the No. 2 seed, due to winning the head-to-head tiebreaker with the New England Patriots (6-2). The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) are the No. 1 seed and the Tennessee Titans (4-3) are No. 4 for leading the AFC South. The AFC Wild Card teams are currently the Buffalo Bills (5-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3).

5️⃣ injury updates from Pete Carroll’s Week 9 Monday press conference. ???? | https://t.co/KB6kfEmJtI pic.twitter.com/jwqns3UZ86 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 31, 2017

While the Seattle Seahawks have to be pleased with moving up to the No. 4 seed in the latest NFL playoff standings, the team had some additional news from Monday that is making waves on social media. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Seahawks acquired former All-Pro left tackle Duane Brown in exchange for cornerback Jeremy Lane and two future draft picks. It gives the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson a huge weapon on the offensive line and certainly improves the team for a second-half run toward the 2018 NFL Playoffs.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, the team is still down at No. 9 in the NFC, losing out on tiebreakers to the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) and the Green Bay Packers (4-3). The Cowboys are just half a game behind the Panthers for the second NFC Wild Card spot, though, showing that recent success has helped the team a lot. Difficult opponents like the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons are coming up on the NFL schedule, but they also give the Cowboys an opportunity to catch the Panthers, Falcons, and Packers.

