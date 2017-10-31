NBA Rumors: Clippers ‘Explored’ Trading DeAndre Jordan To Rockets For A Package Centered On Clint Capela

Since Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that the Los Angeles Clippers will be moving DeAndre Jordan next. Several NBA teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the All-Star center, and the Clippers seriously considered an offer from the Rockets. Will Jordan reunite with CP3 in Houston?

The departure of Chris Paul was expected to have a major effect on the Clippers’ performance this season. Paul is undeniably one of the major reasons why the Clippers remained competitive every season. Without him, dominating the Western Conference became a tougher task for the Clippers. However, the Clippers are surprisingly doing better this season. They are currently in the second spot in the Western Conference.

Before the Chris Paul trade, it was revealed that the Clippers also received plenty of interest from Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Rumors surrounding Griffin died down after he signed a new contract. However, Jordan, who could become an unrestricted free agent next summer, continues to be part of various speculations.

One of the interesting rumors involving Jordan was the deal that would send him to the Houston Rockets. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the Clippers considered trading DeAndre Jordan to the Rockets for a trade package centered on Clint Capela.

“The Clippers have explored DeAndre Jordan trades, though perhaps only one proposal — a deal which would have sent Jordan to Houston at last season’s trade deadline for Clint Capela, picks and players — ever gained semiserious traction, league sources say.”

With the recent revelation, it’s safe to assume that the Clippers aren’t yet decided to give DeAndre Jordan a maximum contract extension next summer. Jordan is expected to decline his $24.1 million player option for next season and test the free agency market. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers wanted Jordan back but emphasized that they also “need room in the budget for other people.”

The young and cheaper Clint Capela offers the same skill set as Jordan. In seven games this season, he averaged 13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 72.9 percent from the field. Jordan still wants to be a Clipper. However, if he won’t be signing an extension, he’s not giving the Clippers any assurance that he won’t entertain offers from other NBA teams next summer.

Trading him now will be the best move for the Clippers than losing him in free agency without getting anything in return. If things don’t go as they expect, the Clippers might consider revisiting the Rockets’ trade offer and let DeAndre Jordan reunite with Chris Paul in Houston.

