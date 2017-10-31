San Francisco 49ers Acquires QB Jimmy Garoppolo From The New England Patriots

It has been reported that the San Francisco 49ers have acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots. Jimmy Garoppolo now has the opportunity to take over the reigns as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the 49ers have agreed to terms on an NFL trade with the Patriots. The Niners will send a second-round draft pick to the Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers and Patriots trade is the latest in a slew of deals made by NFL teams since the season started.

Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers becomes the sixth NFL trade during the season. Including the Seattle Seahawks’ acquisition of left tackle Duane Brown (courtesy of The Seattle Times) on Monday afternoon, it is the fourth NFL trade to take place in the month of October.

While the Seattle Seahawks were shoring up their biggest weakness, the offensive line, the San Francisco 49ers improved one of theirs. By adding Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots, the 49ers have identified their potential quarterback of the future.

San Francisco is one of two winless NFL teams at this point of the season, with the Cleveland Browns being the other. Both 49ers and Browns had questions regarding the quarterback position.

During the NFL draft last April, the Browns and 49ers had the top two picks. Neither came away with quarterbacks with those selections, opting to pass on clear-cut offensive rookie of the year favorite Deshaun Watson. That has since proven to be unwise for both the Niners and Browns. Each of them took passers in the later rounds.

Breaking: The 49ers are trading a 2018 2nd-round draft pick to New England for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/47wIn1FU87 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2017

The San Francisco 49ers decided that now was the right time to strike on a quarterback with a high ceiling. However, the Niners trading for the Patriots’ Jimmy Garoppolo is a bit of a surprise.

It clear that the San Francisco 49ers like what they have seen from Jimmy Garoppolo. Parting ways with a second-round pick is just one indication that the 49ers are high on him.

There is another sign regarding where the 49ers view the Patriots’ backup quarterback. It is the idea that they will forgo taking a passer early in the draft next April.

Coming into the college football season, the quarterback class was rated as one of the strongest in recent years. The 49ers are well on their way to having a top-five draft pick again. Trading away a second-rounder to the New England Patriots suggests that the 49ers view Jimmy Garoppolo as on par, if not better than the upcoming quarterback group.

Tom Brady's backups have not had much long-term success outside of New England. Jimmy Garoppolo is latest who will get a chance elsewhere pic.twitter.com/51JYFjP38o — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2017

Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the second reserve quarterback traded by the Patriots in two months. The Patriots dealt Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in September.

Trading Garoppolo to the 49ers leaves the Patriots without a backup behind Tom Brady.

There is also not a quarterback on the Patriots’ practice squad, which likely means that New England will either add one through another NFL trade, or in free agency. Some will immediately call for the Patriots to reach out to Colin Kaepernick. That is an unlikely situation.

The 49ers are trading a second round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo, per @adamschefter #WOW https://t.co/4NWjePsCiP — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) October 31, 2017

The Patriots could have been waiting to see what the 49ers were going to do with their opening game starter Brian Hoyer. Adding Jimmy Garoppolo immediately made Hoyer expendable to the 49ers.

According to Niners Wire, the 49ers cut Brian Hoyer to make room for Garoppolo.

The 49ers will get a quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who played well in two NFL starts. Despite Garoppolo’s overall inexperience as a starter, there is a ton of buzz on Twitter regarding the 49ers’ new passer and the QB status of the Patriots.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO TRADED. TOM BRADY IS PLAYING FOR 15 MORE YEARS BOOK IT LET’S GO. #5MORERINGS — spooky duley ???? (@Advil) October 31, 2017

Kyle Shanahan's two favorite QBs in the 2014 draft were Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Browns drafted Manziel instead. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

San Francisco 49ers’ fans may get a glimpse of Jimmy Garoppolo as soon as Week 12. The 49ers will be coming off of a bye week, giving Garoppolo three weeks to get a feel for the offensive playbook. In the meantime, rookie C.J. Beathard will likely remain the 49ers’ starter for the time being.

The San Francisco 49ers have the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, followed by the New York Giants.

[Featured Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images]