Seattle Seahawks Trade Rumors: Duane Brown Trade Completed With Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks trade rumors have led to a huge deal with the Houston Texans. The Seahawks will reportedly receive offensive lineman Duane Brown in a deal that has been completed with the Texans. The coincidence here is that the Seahawks just finished beating the Texans on Sunday (October 29), with a huge 41-38 victory at home.

A report by NFL analyst Adam Schefter has just confirmed the move, giving the Seahawks a big left tackle that will serve as an immediate upgrade to the offensive line. Brown had been linked to the Seahawks in previous trade rumors, with some of the “talking heads” suggesting that it could include tight end Jimmy Graham going back to the Texans.

These Seattle Seahawks trade rumors conclude a month of talks between the two teams, with Brown heading to the team he wanted to play for during the 2017 NFL season. Brown has made the Pro Bowl teams three times and was also named to the 2012 NFL All-Pro First-Team. He has two years (including this one) left on a six-year, $53.4 million contract extension that he signed with the Texans. This means he is under contract for the 2018 NFL season as well, but he is slated to earn a non-guaranteed salary of $9.75 million for that year.

The exact package that Seattle is sending Houston has not yet been revealed, but the discussions on NFL Network suggest that it is going to be a “handsome reward” of draft picks. If the Seahawks were able to deal for Brown by only giving up picks and get to keep Jimmy Graham on the roster, this could be viewed as a nice “steal” for the front office. Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll had been hoping to add more assets that could help to protect quarterback Russell Wilson.

One of the players that are going to Houston is cornerback Jeremy Lane, who the Seahawks had reportedly been shopping around the league during the prior NFL offseason. This is how the Seahawks are going to make the salaries work, as Brown is definitely an expensive player to bring on through a midseason deal. This could be a big hit for the secondary in Seattle, but the coaching staff must feel that they have enough depth to overcome losing Lane. These Seattle Seahawks trade rumors are certainly going to be the talk of social media for the next few days.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]