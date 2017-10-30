Flood Of ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Players Breaks Battle Bus Over Weekend, Epic Working On Performance

The Battle Bus got a bit creaky over the weekend as the most recent update brought a Halloween event and a torrent of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players over the weekend. This forced Epic Games to shut down the game and certain game modes at different periods. While everything is back up now, the studio is looking at different ways to improve the online shooter’s performance for console and PC players.

Fortnite: Battle Royale saw a record 811,000 concurrent players Sunday, according to an Epic Games post on Twitter. The number of players jumping into the game started to become an issue on Friday, October 27, with the studio issuing warning about logging in.

The issues continued Saturday with a database problem combined with a login queue that clocked up to an hour wait or more for some players. This resulted in different services for Fortnite: Battle Royale being taken offline along with the Squads game type and the Duos mode in certain regions.

Things finally began clearing up with a client update Saturday evening but Squads was never turned back on until after 9 p.m. ET Sunday night.

It is somewhat amazing that Fortnite: Battle Royale could see over 800,000 concurrent players during different server issues over the weekend. Still, Epic Games apologized and quickly addressed how it plans to tackle various performance issues with the game in a post on the official website Monday afternoon that also gives some tips on what players can do to improve performance on their end.

On their end, Epic Games plans to tackle improving the game’s performance on minimum spec PC systems along with consoles. They also want to address various hitches that come from both the client and server side, improve server performance generally, and have the matchmaking system optimize for better ping times between Fortnite: Battle Royale players.

On the player side, Epic Games suggests PC players have the latest graphics card drivers installed and use a wired connection over a wireless connection. It also points to a Lifewire article on reducing TV latency and a Windows Central piece on how to shut down background processes that are affecting your PC’s performance.

Players can also check a website that that estimates the latency for Amazon Web Services, which provides the servers Fortnite: Battle Royale uses. Those concerned about the quality of their connection will want to look at the following datacenter locations.

NA – Virginia, Ohio

EU – Frankfurt, London

OCE – Sydney

BR – Sao Paulo

ASIA – Tokyo

Fortnite: Battle Royale has barely been available for free for a month and has seen a tremendous surge in player population. The most recent update that added leaderboards, seasons, and cosmetics was a big draw and the game has likely outstripped Epic Games’ wildest estimations already. A rapidly growing player population caused problems for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, so it is no surprise to see the same thing happen with Fortnite.

[Featured Image by Epic Games]