New Concept Art Shows Tower Of Terror Transformed Into The ‘Hollywood Toy Hotel’ For The Holidays At WDW

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is already preparing for the Christmas holidays as the new Sunset Seasons Greetings is debuting in 2017, but what is to become of the Tower of Terror? The iconic attraction sits at the end of Sunset Blvd in Walt Disney World and will become part of a winter wonderland beginning on Nov. 9, but more than you may realize. New concept art has been released and it actually shows the brand new “Hollywood Toy Hotel.”

Sunset Seasons Greetings is bringing a whole host of new holiday experiences to Hollywood Studios, but it is now obvious what the main attraction will be. The projection machines have already been set up in many places on Sunset Blvd. and it looks as if the Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror will undergo a major transformation.

Beginning on Nov. 9, 2017, Sunset Seasons Greetings will begin and the Hollywood Tower Hotel will not be nearly as foreboding as it normally is. Not only will it bring about the true festive spirit of the season, but it will also capture other Disney movies and bring them to life.

As reported by Inside The Magic, new concept art released by Disney on Monday showed the iconic attraction transformer into the “Hollywood Toy Hotel.”

.@WaltDisneyWorld unveils colorful “Hollywood Toy Hotel” concept art for Sunset Seasons Greetings https://t.co/OgAiJ7v8R4 pic.twitter.com/X2abge2mYE — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) October 30, 2017

The artwork shows just what the old-school Hollywood hotel would look like if it were taken over by the beloved characters from Toy Story, but that’s only the beginning. There will be four projections shown on the structure from Nov. 9 through Dec. 31, and the others are as follows.

Mickey and Minnie reminiscing about a hometown Christmas as the scene shifts into a romanticized, Norman Rockwell-inspired town—starting in black and white before slowly changing into color.

The Toy Story characters guessing which new toys are coming this Christmas as the scene becomes covered in holiday wrapping paper.

The Swedish Chef from The Muppets babbling as only he can while the scene turns into giant gingerbread houses.

And finally, Olaf pining over his holiday wish as iconic music plays and the scene freezes over into a Frozen winter wonderland—complete with dancing Aurora Borealis lights and projected falling snow.

While the attraction inside will still be the same, the outside of it is going to be quite festive and bright.

Sunset Seasons Greetings is brand new to Walt Disney World for 2017, but it is going to make the holidays that much more fun. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is truly going to have a lot of new sights and sounds to enjoy, but what are you looking most forward to? After seeing the new “Hollywood Toy Hotel,” it’s hard to imagine anything else being better.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]