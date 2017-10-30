‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ Delivers A Dark And Brutal Trailer

Sony got the jump on several PS4 game announcements for 2018 during its PlayStation media event from Paris Games Week on Monday. Perhaps none bigger was a trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 that is perhaps one of the darkest and brutal trailers of the year.

The first trailer confirmed Ellie will return for The Last of Us Part 2 as the game moves ahead five years from the first one. However, the main protagonist for the sequel is nowhere to be seen in this second trailer as viewers are introduced to a new set of characters.

An unnamed woman is dragged into a camp of what appears to be a religious cult. The woman is hung while the female cult leader toys with disemboweling her as she has done to previous victims. This is interrupted by another woman named Yora being dragged into the picture.

This is where the religious cult angle is solidified as the female leader speaks of sin and apostates before a brutal scene of Yora’s arm being beaten with a hammer. Further damage is interrupted by Lev, Yora’s brother. This kicks off another violent scene of survival as the hanging woman and Yora team up to kill the cult leader.

Lev reluctantly lets the unknown woman down before new danger approaches. The boy calls them demons, but they are the familiar Clickers, non-zombies from the first The Last of Us.

Naughty Dog is being intentionally coy with this trailer for The Last of Us Part 2. Neither Ellie nor Joel are shown and the name of the mysterious woman has not been revealed. This has already sparked speculation in different corners of the internet she may be related to Ellie, possibly her mother. This is intentional as Creative Director Neil Druckmann explained in an accompanying video article posted to the PlayStation Blog.

“At its core, The Last of Us Part II is still very much about Ellie and Joel, but for this reveal, we wanted to showcase several new characters that are integral to their next journey. We’re sure you have many questions after watching this scene. We’re also pretty sure that we’re going to see all sorts of theories about whom these characters are, where and when this scene takes place, and how all of this fits into Ellie and Joel’s next story. For now we’re keeping mum, but we’re excited to see what y’all make of this piece of the puzzle.”

The trailer is also being used to showcase the advancements Naughty Dog has made with their engine technology. The Last of Us Part 2 utilizes all the lessons learned from past games to provide better detail in faces and expressions from motion capture technology along with providing better-looking rain, lighting, muscle deformation, and more.

There is no release date for The Last of Us Part 2 yet. Though it is expected to be released in 2018, it could possibly be longer while Naughty Dog works to polish the story and gameplay to the levels expected by PlayStation 4 owners.

[Featured Image by NaughtyDog/Sony]